Prithvi Shaw's Fiancee's Alleged Cryptic Post Sparks Buzz: 'I Got Cheated On So Many Times'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akriti Agarwal allegedly shared cryptic Instagram Story.

Post sparked widespread speculation about relationship.

Engagement posts, social media following remain visibly unchanged online.

Prithvi Shaw Akriti Agarwal Alleged Post: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw's fiancee, Akriti Agarwal, has sparked widespread discussion on social media after allegedly sharing a cryptic Instagram post. While the messages did not mention Shaw or any other individual by name, they quickly drew attention online, with many users speculating about who they were referring to. The post, which was allegedly deleted later, surfaced months after Shaw and Agarwal announced their engagement in March.

Akriti Agarwal's Cryptic Posts Go Viral

Prithvi Shaw has another chapter in his personal life.



He was recently engaged, but now his fiancée has dropped a story about cheating, removed everything from her social media.

Prithvi had bought a house, got engaged to start a new life, and now this has happened after a few… pic.twitter.com/FY4qDL9UFB July 5, 2026

The alleged Instagram Story quickly became a talking point after screenshots began circulating on social media.

"I got cheated on so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead... Everything is true every rumour is true. What you see on social media about him" the now allegedly deleted post stated.

Although the messages fuelled online speculation, there has been no indication on social media that the couple have parted ways. Agarwal continues to follow Shaw on Instagram, and their engagement posts remain visible as of this writing.

Engagement Remains Visible on Social Media

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal got engaged earlier this year after being in a relationship for a considerable period.

Despite the rumours that followed the alleged Instagram posts, there has been no visible change to either of their social media profiles that confirms any issues in their relationship. Akriti has not unfollowed Shaw, and photos from their engagement remain available on Instagram.

For now, the speculation remains unverified, as neither Shaw nor Agarwal has publicly addressed the viral social media posts or the rumours surrounding them.