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English NewsSportsCricketPrithvi Shaw's Fiancee's Alleged Cryptic Post Sparks Buzz: 'I Got Cheated On So Many Times'

Prithvi Shaw's Fiancee's Alleged Cryptic Post Sparks Buzz: 'I Got Cheated On So Many Times'

Prithvi Shaw's fiancee Akriti Agarwal's alleged cryptic Instagram posts have fuelled speculation online, though she did not mention the cricketer by name.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akriti Agarwal allegedly shared cryptic Instagram Story.
  • Post sparked widespread speculation about relationship.
  • Engagement posts, social media following remain visibly unchanged online.

Prithvi Shaw Akriti Agarwal Alleged Post: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw's fiancee, Akriti Agarwal, has sparked widespread discussion on social media after allegedly sharing a cryptic Instagram post. While the messages did not mention Shaw or any other individual by name, they quickly drew attention online, with many users speculating about who they were referring to. The post, which was allegedly deleted later, surfaced months after Shaw and Agarwal announced their engagement in March. 

Akriti Agarwal's Cryptic Posts Go Viral

The alleged Instagram Story quickly became a talking point after screenshots began circulating on social media.

"I got cheated on so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead... Everything is true every rumour is true. What you see on social media about him" the now allegedly deleted post stated.

Although the messages fuelled online speculation, there has been no indication on social media that the couple have parted ways. Agarwal continues to follow Shaw on Instagram, and their engagement posts remain visible as of this writing.

Engagement Remains Visible on Social Media

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal got engaged earlier this year after being in a relationship for a considerable period.

Despite the rumours that followed the alleged Instagram posts, there has been no visible change to either of their social media profiles that confirms any issues in their relationship. Akriti has not unfollowed Shaw, and photos from their engagement remain available on Instagram.

For now, the speculation remains unverified, as neither Shaw nor Agarwal has publicly addressed the viral social media posts or the rumours surrounding them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent social media discussion involving Akriti Agarwal?

Akriti Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw's fiancee, allegedly shared a cryptic Instagram post about being cheated on. The post quickly went viral and was later reportedly deleted.

Did Akriti Agarwal's post mention Prithvi Shaw by name?

No, the messages in the alleged Instagram post did not mention Shaw or any other individual by name. This led to widespread online speculation.

Has there been any confirmation that Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal have ended their engagement?

There is no social media indication that the couple has parted ways. Akriti continues to follow Shaw, and their engagement posts are still visible.

Have Prithvi Shaw or Akriti Agarwal commented on the viral posts or rumors?

Neither Shaw nor Agarwal has publicly addressed the viral social media posts or the rumors surrounding them. The speculation about their relationship remains unverified.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 06:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prithvi Shaw Delhi Capitals IPL Akriti Agarwal
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