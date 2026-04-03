PM Modi Highlights What Defines A Cricketer, Comments On Sanju Samson

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invoked the name of Indian cricketing star Sanju Samson to inspire Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. Speaking at a massive rally in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, April 2, 2026, the Prime Minister drew parallels between the cricketer’s resilient spirit and the "new political system" he envisions for Kerala.

"Samson Spirit" In Politics

Addressing a sea of supporters, PM Modi highlighted Sanju Samson’s journey as a blueprint for the BJP’s campaign. He praised the wicketkeeper-batter - who recently moved to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - for his standout performance in 2026 T20 World Cup.

PM noted that Samson’s ability to peak at the most critical moments of the tournament is exactly what BJP needs as it prepares for the upcoming polls.

"Sanju showed how to rise above criticism and contribute when the team needed him the most. Every BJP worker in Keralam must adopt that spirit," Modi said.

"We saw as the crunch situation came in the tournament, the knockout stage came, and Samson's performance suddenly reached its peak. From start to finish, his focus, his confidence and his intensity kept increasing. This is the identity of a true player. When the team needed him the most, he showed his best," the Prime Minister added.

Sanju Samson: Man of Moment

The timing of the PM’s praise is noteworthy. Following India's T20 World Cup win on March 8, 2026, where Samson was hailed as the "architect" of the final win, his popularity in his home state has reached an all-time high. The Kerala government, led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, has also moved to honor him with a civic reception, reflecting his status as a non-partisan icon.

By aligning the BJP with Samson's "consistency and hard work," PM Modi aims to tap into the local pride of the youth and the coastal community - Samson’s grandfather was a fisherman from Vizhinjam - positioning the party as a champion of merit and local talent.