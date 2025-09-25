Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPCB Complains Against Indian Captain To ICC Over Pahalgam Attack Message: Report

Another India-Pakistan controversy erupts in the Asia Cup as PCB complains to ICC over Suryakumar Yadav’s tribute to the Pahalgam terror attack victims.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 05:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India faced and comprehensively beat Pakistan on September 14, 2025 in the ACC Asia Cup, after which the former's captain declared the victory to the Pahalgam terror attack victims and their families. 

Now, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly lodged a complaint against him before the International Cricket Council (ICC). Notably, match referee Richie Richardson has sent an email to the Indian camp on the matter, as per a report by Dainik Jagran, and Suryakumar Yadav might have to appear for a formal hearing, which would also include PCB and BCCI representatives. 

India Refused To Shake Hands With Pakistan

Not only did Suryakumar Yadav deliver a message for Pahalgam terror attack victims, but he and his team decided against exchanging any kind of pleasantries with their Pakistani counterparts, not even the customary toss and post-match handshakes.

All of this appears to have irked the PCB, along with the crushing defeat itself, resulting in the reported complaint being filed before the ICC.

It is worth noting that this information has surfaced not too long after the Board of Control for Cricket in India lodged complaints against Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their provocative and controversial gestures during the two teams' Asia Cup Super 4 match on September 21, 2025.

No details about any action being taken in either of these cases have been shared as of this writing.

What's interesting is that both India and Pakistan are still in contention for the Asia Cup trophy. The former has already entered the final, whereas the latter will have to beat Bangladesh in order to do so. If that happens, it would mark the third India vs Pakistan match in the span of three weeks, with that potential fixture being surrounded by even more controversy than the predecessors.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 05:46 PM (IST)
