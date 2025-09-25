According to a report by the Asian News International (ANI), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lodged an official complaint against Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan before the International Cricket Council (ICC).

During the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match, which was held in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 21, 2025, the two players made some gestures that sparked controversy.

IND vs PAK: What Did Rauf and Farhan Do?

BCCI lodges a complaint against Pakistani Cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan before ICC about their gesture during their match against India in the Asia Cup 2025, on 21st September: BCCI sources — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2025

Pakistan were asked to bat first in the match, and got off to a good start courtesy of Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan.

While the former got out pretty early, the latter would go on to score a 50, and then celebrated the feat by using his bat to pose as if shooting bullets from a rifle.

Since the match was being played only a few months following the horrific Pahalgam terrorist attack, the celebration was called out by the Indian fans.

Later on, in the second innings, Pakistan's fast bowler, Haris Rauf, was seen making certain gestures towards the Indian fans in the stadium while fielding. These included a 6-0 sign, and mimicking a plane crashing down with his hands, both seemingly alluding to Pakistan's claim of shooting down six Indian Air Force jets.

ANI now reports that the BCCI has gone up to the ICC and complained about these actions. Whether any action is taken against them remains to be seen.

Notably, these antics didn't do PAK any good on the field either, as India would go on to win the match comfortably by 6 wickets, kick-started by Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill's fiery 100-run partnership, and finished with a four from Tilak Varma.