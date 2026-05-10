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HomeSportsCricketPat Cummins And Other Aussie Stars Upset With Cricket Australia

Pat Cummins And Other Aussie Stars Upset With Cricket Australia

In May 2026, reports surfaced that CA offered Test captain Pat Cummins a landmark extension to keep him committed to national duties until 2029.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 10 May 2026 11:33 AM (IST)

Reports have emerged during the IPL 2026 season that Cricket Australia (CA) is facing a big challenge in retaining its marquee players, with several top stars reportedly dissatisfied with current contract structures.

In a bid to prevent a talent drain to lucrative global T20 leagues, Cricket Australia has reportedly broken its traditional salary caps to offer unprecedented multi-million dollar contracts to its elite performers.

Record-Breaking Offer for Pat Cummins

In May 2026, reports surfaced that CA offered Test captain Pat Cummins a landmark extension to keep him committed to national duties until 2029.

A three-year contract reportedly worth AUD $12 million (approx. ₹81.97 crore to ₹82.35 crore Indian Rupees, annually). The offer is seen as a direct response to a massive AUD $10 million (approximately ₹65.3 crore to ₹68.4 crore INR) bid made last year by an IPL-linked franchise group, which sought to sign Cummins and Travis Head to full-time global T20 contracts.

By offering a retainer that rivals or exceeds IPL earnings, CA aims to ensure Cummins prioritizes the heavy international schedule, which includes 21 Test matches over the next 12 months.

Widespread Player Discontent

Despite the record offer for Cummins, there are growing signs of frustration among other senior and emerging players.

BBL Pay Gap: Several senior players are reportedly holding off on signing new deals due to the widening gap between Big Bash League (BBL) salaries and those of foreign leagues like the ILT20 or MLC.

Emerging Stars at Risk: There is internal concern that younger talent - such as Cooper Connolly or Mahli Beardman - could follow the "freelance" path of stars like Nicholas Pooran if CA cannot offer competitive long-term security.

The "Prince and Pauper" Scenario: Players' representatives have raised concerns about a system that heavily rewards the top 1% (like Cummins and Head) while leaving domestic and white-ball specialists feeling undervalued.

CA’s Official Stance

James Allsopp, CA’s Head of Cricket, acknowledged the "market pressure" from global leagues, stating that rewarding long-term performers across formats is now a top priority. He noted that while constraints exist, the board is committed to providing the financial security necessary to "save the Baggy Green."

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Published at : 10 May 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
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Cricket Australia Pat Cummins Travis Head
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