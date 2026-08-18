WATCH: India's Secret Strategy Leaked On Live TV? Dressing Room Clip Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral posts claim India's dressing-room strategy appeared on live camera.

Alleged whiteboard contents were briefly visible during Day 4.

No official verification from cricket bodies or broadcasters emerged.

SL vs IND Live: A viral post circulating on social media has claimed that India’s dressing-room strategy may have been accidentally visible during the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, after a live broadcast camera reportedly captured the team’s whiteboard during a break in play.

At the time of writing, there is no official confirmation of the incident, and the claims are based on clips and screenshots being widely shared online.

India's Dressing Room Whiteboard Appears On Camera?

According to posts circulating on X (formerly Twitter), the incident is said to have taken place during Day 4 of the Test at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

The viral clips reportedly show a brief moment where the broadcast camera moved past the Indian dressing-room area, with a whiteboard allegedly visible in the background before the feed quickly cut away.

Social media users claim the board contained tactical notes and match-related instructions, though these details have not been independently verified.

The footage has since been widely shared online, sparking discussion among fans, but its authenticity and context remain unconfirmed.

WATCH: Clip circulating online allegedly shows dressing-room whiteboard during broadcast.

SonyLIV cameraman literally captured Team India's strategy written on the dressing-room blackboard. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Y2m4FmVRfQ — Sam (@cricsam02) August 18, 2026

No Official Verification Yet

The claims have raised questions among viewers, but there has been no official statement from the BCCI, Sri Lanka Cricket, or the broadcast producers regarding the alleged incident.

At present, the information is based solely on viral social media posts, and it remains unclear whether the whiteboard content was accurately captured or misinterpreted due to the brief nature of the footage.

As with many such viral moments, the context of the clip has not been independently verified, and viewers are advised to treat the claims with caution.

India And Sri Lanka In Crucial WTC Test

The alleged incident comes during a key Test match between India and Sri Lanka as both teams continue their campaign in the 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle.

India, led by Shubman Gill, entered the series aiming to strengthen their position in the WTC standings, while Sri Lanka looked to challenge at home in Galle.

The first Test has already seen significant momentum shifts, with both sides having periods of dominance as the match moves into its final stages.

With the contest still underway, attention remains firmly on the on-field action, while the viral claims continue to circulate online without official confirmation.