India Hand Sri Lanka Mammoth 372-Run Chase In Galle Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India set Sri Lanka a challenging 372-run target.

India's second innings totaled 193 runs all out.

Rishabh Pant scored 66, fastest to 100 sixes.

Galle: India strengthened their grip on the opening Test after being bowled out for 193 in their second innings, setting hosts Sri Lanka a daunting 372-run target for victory here on Tuesday.

India, who had posted 462 in their first innings, had dismissed Sri Lanka for 284 on Monday to secure a crucial 174-run lead. Returning to the crease on Tuesday, the visitors adopted an aggressive approach, looking to build a total beyond Sri Lanka's reach.

Opener KL Rahul (35) and Devdutt Padikkal (44) steadied the innings with a 64-run partnership as India reached 116 for 4 at lunch.

Rishabh Pant then took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers, smashing a 69-ball 66 that included two sixes. His innings also saw him become the first Indian to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket and the fastest player in the world to reach the milestone.

India suffered an early setback when Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck by Asitha Fernando off the third ball of the opening over. Rahul and Padikkal, however, negotiated the early movement and rebuilt the innings.

Rahul was eventually dismissed as the second wicket to fall, before Shubman Gill (8) departed cheaply, with Prabath Jayasuriya (3/43) claiming both wickets.

Brief scores: India 462 & 193 all out in 48.5 overs (KL Rahul 35, Devdutt Padikkal 44, Rishabh Pant 66; Asitha Fernando 4/31, Prabath Jayasuriya 3/43, Lahiru Kumara 2/27).

Sri Lanka 284 in 79.4 overs.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)