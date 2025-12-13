Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPakistani Player Breaks Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Asia Cup Record Within A Day

Pakistani Player Breaks Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Asia Cup Record Within A Day

Under-19 Asia Cup saw India taking on UAE at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, while Pakistan played Malaysia at the Sevens Stadium.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the opening match of Under-19 Asia Cup, Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned cricket fans with a sensational innings of 171 runs off just 95 balls, including 14 sixes and 9 fours.

His remarkable effort set a new record for the highest individual score in the tournament - but it was short-lived. Pakistani batsman Sameer Minhas surpassed Vaibhav’s mark later the same day.

The tournament’s first day featured all four Group A teams in action. India faced the UAE at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, while Pakistan played Malaysia at the Sevens Stadium.

India defeated the UAE by 234 runs, with Vaibhav earning the Player of the Match award. In Pakistan’s game, Sameer Minhas shone with a 177-run innings, earning him the Player of the Match as Pakistan dominated Malaysia.

Vaibhav’s record-breaking 171 had helped India post a massive 433 runs, but it was soon overtaken by Minhas, who scored 177 off 148 balls, hitting 11 fours and 8 sixes, establishing himself as the new record-holder in the Under-19 Asia Cup.

The next highlight will be a high-voltage India vs. Pakistan clash on December 14 at the ICC Academy Ground, starting at 10:30 AM IST. The match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network and streamed online via the SonyLIV app.

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 10:07 AM (IST)
