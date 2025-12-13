Pakistani Player Breaks Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Asia Cup Record Within A Day

In the opening match of Under-19 Asia Cup, Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned cricket fans with a sensational innings of 171 runs off just 95 balls, including 14 sixes and 9 fours.

His remarkable effort set a new record for the highest individual score in the tournament - but it was short-lived. Pakistani batsman Sameer Minhas surpassed Vaibhav’s mark later the same day.

The tournament’s first day featured all four Group A teams in action. India faced the UAE at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, while Pakistan played Malaysia at the Sevens Stadium.

India defeated the UAE by 234 runs, with Vaibhav earning the Player of the Match award. In Pakistan’s game, Sameer Minhas shone with a 177-run innings, earning him the Player of the Match as Pakistan dominated Malaysia.

Vaibhav’s record-breaking 171 had helped India post a massive 433 runs, but it was soon overtaken by Minhas, who scored 177 off 148 balls, hitting 11 fours and 8 sixes, establishing himself as the new record-holder in the Under-19 Asia Cup.

Sameer Minhas has set a new World record for the highest score on debut in Youth ODIs!



177*- 🇵🇰 Sameer Minhas vs Malaysia (2025)*

176 - 🏝️Donovan Pagon vs Scotland (2002)

160 - 🇮🇳 Mayank Agarwal vs Australia (2009) pic.twitter.com/RMRAdsFJVk — Abdul Rehman Yaseen (@Aryaseen5911) December 12, 2025

The next highlight will be a high-voltage India vs. Pakistan clash on December 14 at the ICC Academy Ground, starting at 10:30 AM IST. The match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network and streamed online via the SonyLIV app.

📢 Despite two explosive knocks today, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (171 off 95) and Sameer Minhas (177* off 148), neither innings will enter the youth international record books.

Because the matches weren’t against Test-playing nations (UAE & Malaysia), they didn’t get Youth ODI status.… pic.twitter.com/IZWGGJ67vV — Shadman Sakib Arnob (@arnuX05) December 12, 2025

