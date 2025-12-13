IPL 2026 Auction: 5 Spinners Set For Mega Bids - One Indian Could Cross ₹20 Crore

IPL 2026 mini-auction is set to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, where franchises will compete for 77 available slots across the 10 teams.

Kolkata Knight Riders head into the auction with the biggest purse (₹64.30 crore), while Mumbai Indians have the smallest balance at ₹2.75 crore.

With several teams in need of quality spin options, a fierce bidding war could unfold. Here are five spinners who are expected to attract major attention and command big money at the auction.

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi is among the most high-profile names in the auction pool. The leg-spinner is renowned for his sharp googlies and consistent performances in the IPL, which helped him break into the Indian national side. Bishnoi also holds the record for being the youngest bowler to claim 50 wickets in T20 Internationals for India. Last season with Lucknow Super Giants, he picked up nine wickets in 11 matches.

Across his IPL career with Punjab Kings and LSG, Bishnoi has featured in 77 matches and taken 72 wickets. With veterans Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja no longer in the setup, Chennai Super Kings are expected to be in the market for a frontline spinner, making Bishnoi a strong contender. Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad - both in need of quality spin options - could also enter a bidding battle, potentially pushing his price close to the ₹20 crore mark.

Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lankan off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana is known for his quick-arm action, carrom balls, and ability to bowl at the death. The 25-year-old has taken 36 wickets in 38 IPL matches. After representing Chennai Super Kings from 2022 to 2024 and Rajasthan Royals last season, Theekshana could once again come under CSK’s radar as they look to rebuild their spin attack.

Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar remains a proven IPL performer and could attract a sizeable bid. The 26-year-old leg-spinner has played 79 IPL matches for Rising Pune Supergiant, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, claiming 75 wickets. With a base price of ₹1 crore, Chahar offers strong value and experience, making him an appealing option for multiple franchises.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been a regular feature in the IPL since 2018. He has represented Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and most recently Mumbai Indians, who have released him ahead of the auction. Mujeeb has taken 20 wickets in 20 IPL matches and brings powerplay wicket-taking ability with his mystery spin. With a base price of ₹2 crore, he is expected to be in demand.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the most sought-after spin-bowling all-rounders in T20 cricket. The Sri Lankan leg-spinner combines aggressive wicket-taking with useful lower-order batting. Hasaranga has taken 46 wickets in 37 IPL matches and picked up 11 wickets in 11 games for Rajasthan Royals last season at an economy rate of 9.04. With a base price of ₹2 crore, several teams could see him as a complete T20 package.