Pakistan Set To Drop Pace Veterans For West Indies Tests: Source

Pakistan selectors have decided to go with a revamped pace attack for the two-Test series against the West Indies next month with the seasoned Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah and veteran spinner, Nauman Ali being dropped for the tour.

According to a source, senior selector and former pacer Aaqib Javed on Monday showed the probable squad to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who has given a free hand to the selectors to take whatever decision they feel is best for Pakistan cricket.

"Muhammad Abbas, 36, Muhammad Ali 33, Khurrum Shehzad, 27, and uncapped Ubaid Shah will be leading the pace attack in the upcoming series with Aamer Jamal, 29, included as the pace-bowling all-rounder," the source said.

The first Test will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad from July 25 followed by the second game in Port of Spain, Trinidad from August 2.

The source added that Ali and Abbas are playing in England and will join the squad in the Caribbean as the selectors have "decided against selecting Shaheen, Hasan and Nauman", who were in the Test squad that lost both the Tests in Bangladesh two months back.

Naseem Shah is also out of contention but his younger brother Ubaid Shah has been given an opportunity.

The selectors have also announced a young revamped national T20 squad for the Asian Games in Japan later this year but are yet to give clarity on their plans regarding the established players.

The source said that the unanimous opinion was that Shaheen, Hasan and Naseem were best suited for white-ball formats while Nauman, who is close to 40, needs to be replaced by a younger spinner, most likely Arafat Minhas for Tests.

The selectors, after getting a final approval from Naqvi, will announce the touring squad this week. He added that it will likely be a 17-member squad, which will also tour England for a three-Test series in August-September.

Pakistan will play a four-day warmup game followed by the first Test against the Windies from July 25.

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