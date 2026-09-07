Pakistan Caught In Match-Fixing Storm? PCB Launches Internal Inquiry: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan cricket faces controversy after heavy Test series defeat.

PCB launched internal inquiry into team's discipline and conduct.

Media reported players' mobile phones were taken into custody.

Pakistan Match-Fixing Controversy: Pakistan cricket has been plunged into fresh controversy during the Test series against England, with reports of an internal disciplinary investigation adding another layer to an already turbulent campaign. The development follows Pakistan’s heavy 194-run defeat to England in the second Test at Lord’s, after which the Pakistan Cricket Board made sweeping changes to the squad and support staff. Seven players, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Imam-ul-Haq, Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Aamir Jamal and Muhammad Awais Zafar, were dropped.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul were also released from their coaching roles.

PCB Confirms Internal Disciplinary Inquiry

The scale of the changes led to speculation that factors beyond on-field performances may have influenced the board’s decisions.

A Times Of India report claimed the shake-up was driven by reasons that were “more than cricket”.

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The PCB has since confirmed that a disciplinary process is underway. Amir Mir, the board’s Director Media and Digital Communications, said:

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally."

"The PCB handles such matters in accordance with its standard procedures. The process is being conducted under PCB regulations, ensuring that all concerned individuals are given due consideration."

The statement does not identify the individuals under scrutiny or disclose the precise nature of the allegations being examined.

Players’ Phones Reportedly Taken Into PCB Custody

Further claims have now emerged from Pakistan media, adding to the intrigue surrounding the inquiry.

According to Pakistani outlet 365 News, some players’ mobile phones have reportedly been handed over to the PCB and are expected to remain with the board until the end of the third and final Test against England.

The report does not reveal which players were affected, while the PCB has not publicly explained why the devices were taken into custody.

Pakistan are already facing intense scrutiny after surrendering the Test series 2-0, with the final match still to be played.

The sudden changes within the team and coaching setup have only increased questions around the management of the side.