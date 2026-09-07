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English NewsSportsCricketPakistan Caught In Match-Fixing Storm? PCB Launches Internal Inquiry: Report

Pakistan Caught In Match-Fixing Storm? PCB Launches Internal Inquiry: Report

Pakistan cricket faces fresh controversy as the PCB launches an internal disciplinary inquiry, while reports claim some players’ phones have been taken into custody.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan cricket faces controversy after heavy Test series defeat.
  • PCB launched internal inquiry into team's discipline and conduct.
  • Media reported players' mobile phones were taken into custody.

Pakistan Match-Fixing Controversy: Pakistan cricket has been plunged into fresh controversy during the Test series against England, with reports of an internal disciplinary investigation adding another layer to an already turbulent campaign. The development follows Pakistan’s heavy 194-run defeat to England in the second Test at Lord’s, after which the Pakistan Cricket Board made sweeping changes to the squad and support staff. Seven players, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Imam-ul-Haq, Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Aamir Jamal and Muhammad Awais Zafar, were dropped.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul were also released from their coaching roles.

PCB Confirms Internal Disciplinary Inquiry

The scale of the changes led to speculation that factors beyond on-field performances may have influenced the board’s decisions.

A Times Of India report claimed the shake-up was driven by reasons that were “more than cricket”.

Read More: Ishan Kishan Carnage! Hits 250 Before Retiring Hurt As East Zone Cross 600

The PCB has since confirmed that a disciplinary process is underway. Amir Mir, the board’s Director Media and Digital Communications, said:

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally."

"The PCB handles such matters in accordance with its standard procedures. The process is being conducted under PCB regulations, ensuring that all concerned individuals are given due consideration." 

The statement does not identify the individuals under scrutiny or disclose the precise nature of the allegations being examined.

Players’ Phones Reportedly Taken Into PCB Custody

Further claims have now emerged from Pakistan media, adding to the intrigue surrounding the inquiry.

According to Pakistani outlet 365 News, some players’ mobile phones have reportedly been handed over to the PCB and are expected to remain with the board until the end of the third and final Test against England.

The report does not reveal which players were affected, while the PCB has not publicly explained why the devices were taken into custody.

Pakistan are already facing intense scrutiny after surrendering the Test series 2-0, with the final match still to be played.

The sudden changes within the team and coaching setup have only increased questions around the management of the side.

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the recent controversy in Pakistan cricket?

The controversy arose after Pakistan's heavy defeat to England, leading to sweeping changes in the squad and staff. It escalated with the PCB confirming an internal disciplinary inquiry.

Who confirmed the disciplinary inquiry within the PCB?

Amir Mir, the PCB's Director Media and Digital Communications, confirmed that an internal disciplinary inquiry is underway. He stated it follows media reports about discipline and conduct.

What led to speculation beyond on-field performance for the team changes?

The scale of squad and staff changes after the second Test defeat sparked speculation. A Times Of India report suggested the shake-up was due to reasons

What specific actions were taken regarding some players' phones?

Pakistani media reported that some players' mobile phones were taken into PCB custody. They are expected to remain with the board until the final Test against England.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Pakistan PCB Babar Azam Cricket Match Fixing
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