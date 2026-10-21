Kagiso Rabada sent down a delivery clocked at 154.5 kph to Travis Head during the second Test. This extreme pace highlighted his ability to generate serious speed.
WATCH: Rabada Unleashes 154.5 KPH Thunderbolt On Travis Head, Sends Warning To Australia
SA vs AUS 2nd Test: Watch Kagiso Rabada bowl a 154.5 kph delivery to Travis Head during the South Africa vs Australia second Test at St George's Park.
- Rabada delivered a 154.5 kph ball to Head.
- South Africa seeks to level series after first Test loss.
- SA declared at 425/9 after strong batting recovery.
SA vs AUS 2nd Test: South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada brought serious pace to the contest against Australia, sending down a delivery clocked at 154.5 kph to Travis Head during the second Test at St George's Park in Gqeberha.
The speed of the delivery stood out as Rabada tested the Australian batter with an express ball outside the off stump. Head opted to leave it, letting the delivery pass without offering a shot.
WATCH: Kagiso Rabada Fires 154.5 KPH Delivery At Travis Head
154.5 KPH! Rabada bowling absolute missiles out there 🚀 #SAvAUS https://t.co/4dyN6jCcUh— FanCode (@FanCode) October 21, 2026
The delivery came during Australia's second innings on Day 4, adding another eye-catching moment to the battle between Rabada and Head. The left-hander had struck a boundary earlier in the over, but the South African quick responded with a ball that highlighted his ability to generate extreme pace.
Rabada's delivery was one of the moments to watch as South Africa looked to put Australia under pressure in their bid to level the series.
South Africa Look To Fight Back In Second Test
South Africa entered the match seeking a series-levelling win after losing the opening Test. Their first innings at St George's Park was built around a major recovery after they had slipped to 92/5.
Captain Temba Bavuma led the response with 179, while Marco Jansen made 85 and Simon Harmer added 82. South Africa eventually declared at 425/9, putting the pressure back on Australia.
Rabada's pace offered the hosts another weapon as they pursued a result. The 154.5 kph delivery against Head captured the intensity of the contest, with South Africa looking to turn their first-innings effort into a series-changing performance.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the speed of Kagiso Rabada's fastest delivery mentioned in the article?
During which match and innings did Kagiso Rabada bowl the 154.5 kph delivery?
The delivery occurred during Australia's second innings on Day 4 of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park.
How did South Africa perform in their first innings of the second Test?
South Africa recovered from 92/5 to declare at 425/9. Key contributions came from Temba Bavuma (179), Marco Jansen (85), and Simon Harmer (82).
What was South Africa's objective entering the second Test?
South Africa entered the match seeking to level the series after having lost the opening Test. Their performance aimed to put pressure on Australia.