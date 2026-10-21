Amit Mishra has joined the Delhi Capitals as their spin-bowling coach for the IPL 2027 season. This marks his return to the franchise where his IPL journey began.
Amit Mishra Joins Star-Studded Delhi Capitals Coaching Staff For IPL 2027: Check Full List
Delhi Capitals Coaching Staff For IPL 2027: Amit Mishra joins Delhi Capitals as spin-bowling coach for IPL 2027. Check the full coaching staff featuring Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh and Chaminda Vaas.
- Amit Mishra joins Delhi Capitals as spin-bowling coach.
- Sourav Ganguly leads revamped coaching staff as Head Coach.
- Yuvraj Singh, Chaminda Vaas join Capitals' new coaching team.
Delhi Capitals Coaching Staff For IPL 2027: Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra has joined Delhi Capitals as their spin-bowling coach ahead of IPL 2027, adding another experienced name to the franchise's revamped coaching setup. Mishra joins a group led by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, with Yuvraj Singh and former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas also taking up coaching roles.
The appointment marks Mishra's return to the Delhi franchise, where his IPL journey began. The 43-year-old retired from all forms of cricket in September 2025 and will now begin his coaching career in the league with the same franchise he represented as a player.
Mishra finished his IPL career with 174 wickets and remains the only bowler to have taken three hat-tricks in the tournament's history. His experience in the competition will be an addition to Delhi Capitals' spin-bowling department as the team prepares for the 2027 season.
Delhi Capitals Coaching Staff For IPL 2027: Full List
- Head Coach: Sourav Ganguly
- Assistant Coach: Yuvraj Singh
- Fast-Bowling Coach: Chaminda Vaas
- Spin-Bowling Coach: Amit Mishra
WATCH POST
The OG Tiger has returned! 🥹 Amit Mishra, our highest ever wicket-taker, is now our spin-bowling coach 💙❤️ https://t.co/pKZS7lNnx5— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 21, 2026
Sourav Ganguly To Lead Delhi Capitals' New Coaching Setup
Ganguly will take charge as Delhi Capitals' head coach after previously being associated with the franchise in different roles. The former India captain has also coached Pretoria Capitals in South Africa's SA20 league and worked with Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League.
Yuvraj, meanwhile, will work as assistant and batting coach. The former India all-rounder is beginning his formal coaching career after years of mentoring young Indian players. His appointment reunites him with Ganguly, under whom he played for India.
Vaas brings international playing and coaching experience to the pace-bowling department. The former Sri Lanka left-arm fast bowler has worked with Sri Lanka's teams and also held coaching and consultancy roles involving New Zealand and Ireland.
Mishra's appointment completes the four-person coaching group outlined above. Delhi Capitals will hope the experience of the former India internationals helps the team prepare for the 2027 campaign as they continue their pursuit of a maiden IPL title.
Frequently Asked Questions
What role has Amit Mishra taken on for Delhi Capitals for IPL 2027?
Who is the head coach for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2027?
Sourav Ganguly will take charge as the head coach for Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2027 season. He was previously associated with the franchise in different roles.
What coaching position will Yuvraj Singh hold with Delhi Capitals?
Yuvraj Singh will serve as the assistant and batting coach for Delhi Capitals. This appointment marks his formal coaching career beginning in the league.
Who are the main members of the Delhi Capitals' coaching staff for IPL 2027?
The Delhi Capitals' coaching staff for IPL 2027 includes Sourav Ganguly (Head Coach), Yuvraj Singh (Assistant Coach), Chaminda Vaas (Fast-Bowling Coach), and Amit Mishra (Spin-Bowling Coach).