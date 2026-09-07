Ishan Kishan scored a sensational 250 runs for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy final. This landmark score helped his team build an imposing total against South Zone.
Ishan Kishan Carnage! Hits 250 Before Retiring Hurt As East Zone Cross 600
Ishan Kishan smashed 250 as East Zone crossed a massive milestone in the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone.
- Ishan Kishan scored sensational 250 runs in Duleep Trophy.
- His aggressive knock propelled East Zone past 600 total.
- Kishan retired hurt after completing his remarkable 250.
tIshan Kishan Retired Hurt: Ishan Kishan has taken the Duleep Trophy final by storm, reaching a sensational 250 runs as East Zone continued to pile on the pressure against South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The East Zone captain brought up the landmark score with a single off Tripurana Vijay, completing a remarkable batting display that has already seen him rewrite several domestic records. His marathon innings has turned the final into a one-sided affair, with East Zone putting up an imposing total.
Kishan had already made headlines on the opening day after scoring an unbeaten 111, and he has gone to another level since then.
Kishan Reaches 250 In Style
The right-hander’s 250-run milestone came with a single, but his innings has been anything but conservative.
Kishan has attacked the bowling throughout his stay at the crease, combining powerful strokeplay with the patience required to build a massive score.
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This latest achievement adds another major landmark to what has been an extraordinary outing in the final.
With every passing milestone, the pressure on South Zone has increased. Their bowlers have struggled to contain Kishan, who has repeatedly found ways to keep the scoreboard moving while maintaining an aggressive intent.
Six Sends East Zone Past 600
Ishan Kishan then underlined his dominance with another towering six off Shreyas Gopal as East Zone crossed the 600-run mark.
Advancing down the track to a tossed-up delivery around off stump, he got close to the ball and launched it high over cow corner.
Kishan produced a remarkable batting masterclass in the Duleep Trophy final before his marathon effort was brought to an unexpected end at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
after playing a starring role in taking his team beyond 600, Kishan was forced to retire hurt, bringing a dramatic twist to an innings that had otherwise been defined by complete dominance.
Frequently Asked Questions
What significant milestone did Ishan Kishan achieve in the Duleep Trophy final?
Which team is Ishan Kishan captaining in the Duleep Trophy final?
Ishan Kishan is captaining the East Zone team in the Duleep Trophy final. His remarkable batting display has put significant pressure on the opposing South Zone.
What was the unexpected end to Ishan Kishan's marathon innings?
After playing a starring role and taking his team past 600 runs, Ishan Kishan was unexpectedly forced to retire hurt. This brought a dramatic twist to his dominant innings.
Where is the Duleep Trophy final being held?
The Duleep Trophy final, where Ishan Kishan achieved his 250-run milestone, is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.