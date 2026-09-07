Ishan Kishan Carnage! Hits 250 Before Retiring Hurt As East Zone Cross 600

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ishan Kishan scored sensational 250 runs in Duleep Trophy.

His aggressive knock propelled East Zone past 600 total.

Kishan retired hurt after completing his remarkable 250.

tIshan Kishan Retired Hurt: Ishan Kishan has taken the Duleep Trophy final by storm, reaching a sensational 250 runs as East Zone continued to pile on the pressure against South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The East Zone captain brought up the landmark score with a single off Tripurana Vijay, completing a remarkable batting display that has already seen him rewrite several domestic records. His marathon innings has turned the final into a one-sided affair, with East Zone putting up an imposing total.

Kishan had already made headlines on the opening day after scoring an unbeaten 111, and he has gone to another level since then.

Kishan Reaches 250 In Style

The right-hander’s 250-run milestone came with a single, but his innings has been anything but conservative.

Kishan has attacked the bowling throughout his stay at the crease, combining powerful strokeplay with the patience required to build a massive score.

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This latest achievement adds another major landmark to what has been an extraordinary outing in the final.

With every passing milestone, the pressure on South Zone has increased. Their bowlers have struggled to contain Kishan, who has repeatedly found ways to keep the scoreboard moving while maintaining an aggressive intent.

Six Sends East Zone Past 600

Ishan Kishan then underlined his dominance with another towering six off Shreyas Gopal as East Zone crossed the 600-run mark.

Advancing down the track to a tossed-up delivery around off stump, he got close to the ball and launched it high over cow corner.

Kishan produced a remarkable batting masterclass in the Duleep Trophy final before his marathon effort was brought to an unexpected end at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

after playing a starring role in taking his team beyond 600, Kishan was forced to retire hurt, bringing a dramatic twist to an innings that had otherwise been defined by complete dominance.