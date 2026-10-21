US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Brushes Off Question On CJP Protests In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India rejected UN concerns, human rights not political pressure.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed criticism of the Indian government over protests against the Election Commission, describing the demonstrations as a domestic political issue. During his three-day visit to India, Rubio said the US would not interfere in the matter, adding that protests take place every day in the United States. His remarks come amid growing scrutiny from some US lawmakers and UN-linked figures over the demonstrations, police action and human rights concerns in India.

Rubio Backs India

Asked about the ongoing protests, Rubio said the issue was a matter of domestic politics and that Washington would not get involved. He pointed out that India is a democracy where elections are held, drawing a comparison with the United States, where demonstrations are a regular occurrence.

Rubio's comments are significant amid criticism from several US lawmakers and individuals associated with the United Nations over the protests. His response signals that Washington is not seeking to intervene in India's internal political disputes.

India Hits Back

India has firmly rejected concerns raised by certain UN special rapporteurs regarding police action and human rights during the demonstrations.

New Delhi has argued that human rights should not be used as a tool for political pressure or to selectively target particular countries. It has also questioned attempts to portray India's situation based on allegations that have not been properly investigated.

India maintains that discussions on human rights should be grounded in facts and evidence, and that no country should be singled out unfairly.

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CJP Protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been holding protests in several Indian cities, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The demonstrations are also centred on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Opposition parties have joined the protests, backing calls for Kumar's resignation and raising concerns over the electoral process.

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