Pakistan-Saudi-Turkey Mecca Defence Pact Revealed: Key Clauses Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Members to collaborate on defence, intelligence, military aid.

On August 7, the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement was signed between Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia in Mecca. Turkey has now presented this joint defence pact to its parliament for ratification, making the text of the agreement public for the first time.

According to Article 1 of the Joint Defence Agreement, the three member nations pledge to assist one another in protecting their independence, sovereignty and internationally recognised borders, binding all parties to use every possible means if a threat arises to these boundaries. Crucially, Article 1 explicitly limits protection to "internationally recognised borders".

Articles 2-8: Joint Defence

Article 2 outlines that an attack on one nation will be treated as an attack on all three, leaving the remaining countries to decide their level of involvement, which may also include military aid. Under Article 3, the three nations agree to collaborate across the defence industry and related security sectors. Article 4 mandates joint coordination on international affairs, while Article 5 binds them to work together under the guise of anti-terrorism cooperation.

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Furthermore, Article 6 focuses on conducting joint military exercises to bolster each other's defence capabilities. Under Article 7, the signatories commit to joint arms production and military training, while Article 8 creates a "Strategic Political and Defence Committee" to navigate operational friction during the pact's execution.

Articles 9, 10 And 16

Article 9 binds the trio to exchange intelligence data, while Article 10 mandates logistical support, including weapons, ammunition, fuel, spare parts and military hardware, during peacetime or wartime emergencies. Finally, Article 16 gives any participating country the option to withdraw from the pact after 10 years by simply providing three months' advance notice.

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