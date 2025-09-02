Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPAK vs AFG T20 Match Start Time, Live Streaming And Telecast Details

PAK vs AFG T20 Match Start Time, Live Streaming And Telecast Details

Pakistan sits at the top of the tri-series points table. Under Salman Ali Agha’s leadership, the team has won both of its opening matches, earning 4 points.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan vs Afghanistan live streaming: A thrilling encounter is set to take place between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Tuesday as part of the ongoing T20 tri-series. Both teams will be eager to give their best and secure a crucial win, promising an action-packed contest for cricket fans.

Pakistan Leads Points Table

Currently, Pakistan sits at the top of the tri-series points table. Under Salman Ali Agha’s leadership, the team has won both of its opening matches, earning 4 points.

Afghanistan is in second place after claiming a win against UAE on Monday, while the hosts UAE remain at the bottom with two losses from as many games.

How to Watch AFG vs PAK Live in India 

For fans in India, Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 match will be available via live streaming on FanCode app, as this tri-series is not being broadcast on TV. The game will begin at 8:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled at 8:00 PM IST.

Afghanistan Seeks Redemption

In their last encounter, Afghanistan cricket team lost to Pakistan cricket team by 39 runs. While Pakistan comes in with two consecutive wins, Afghanistan will be determined to bounce back. With both teams in strong form, fans can expect a competitive and entertaining match in this popular rivalry.

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Also on ABP Live | Mitchell Starc Bids Farewell To T20Is: A Look At His Record vs India

Also on ABP Live | RR Squad Changes: 3 Players Who Could Be Let Go Post Rahul Dravid's Exit

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Vs Afghanistan PAK Vs AFG LIVE PAK Vs AFG Live Streaming Pakistan Vs Afghanistan Live PAK Vs AFG T20 Live PAK Vs AFG Match Start Time PAK Vs AFG Live Telecast
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Business
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
Cities
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
Business
SEMICON 2025: PM Modi Says Chips Are ‘Digital Diamonds’, World Ready To Build Semiconductor Future With India
PM Modi Says Chips Are ‘Digital Diamonds’, World Ready To Build Semiconductor Future With India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Breaking News: Devastating Earthquake Strikes Eastern Afghanistan, Over 1,000 Dead and Thousands Injured
Breaking: Delhi NCR Paralyzed by Torrential Rains, Gurugram Faces Massive Flooding and Traffic Jams | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Voter List Dispute Sparks War of Words Between BJP and Opposition in Bihar | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Rahul Ends Voter Rights Yatra with Explosive Attack on PM Modi And CM Nitish | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget