PAK vs AFG T20 Match Start Time, Live Streaming And Telecast Details

Pakistan vs Afghanistan live streaming: A thrilling encounter is set to take place between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Tuesday as part of the ongoing T20 tri-series. Both teams will be eager to give their best and secure a crucial win, promising an action-packed contest for cricket fans.

Pakistan Leads Points Table

Currently, Pakistan sits at the top of the tri-series points table. Under Salman Ali Agha’s leadership, the team has won both of its opening matches, earning 4 points.

Afghanistan is in second place after claiming a win against UAE on Monday, while the hosts UAE remain at the bottom with two losses from as many games.

How to Watch AFG vs PAK Live in India

For fans in India, Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 match will be available via live streaming on FanCode app, as this tri-series is not being broadcast on TV. The game will begin at 8:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled at 8:00 PM IST.

Afghanistan Seeks Redemption

In their last encounter, Afghanistan cricket team lost to Pakistan cricket team by 39 runs. While Pakistan comes in with two consecutive wins, Afghanistan will be determined to bounce back. With both teams in strong form, fans can expect a competitive and entertaining match in this popular rivalry.

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

