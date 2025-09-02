Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMitchell Starc Bids Farewell To T20Is: A Look At His Record vs India

Mitchell Starc Bids Farewell To T20Is: A Look At His Record vs India

Starc has been one of the toughest bowlers India has faced across formats. In total, he has taken 103 wickets in 47 matches against the Men in Blue.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 09:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Australia’s star pacer Mitchell Starc has announced his retirement from T20 Internationals, bringing an end to a journey that began in 2012.

The left-arm speedster played 65 T20Is, claiming 79 wickets, and signed off after featuring in the 2024 T20 World Cup clash against India. He finishes as Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, only behind leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Overall record vs India

Starc has been one of the toughest bowlers India has faced across formats. In total, he has taken 103 wickets in 47 matches against the Men in Blue.

Tests: 66 wickets in 23 matches (43 innings), with a best of 6/48. He bowled over 690 overs, maintaining an economy of 3.42, and delivered 128 maiden overs.

ODIs: 30 wickets in 19 matches, with a best of 6/43. His ODI record includes key performances in high-pressure matches, including the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where Australia lifted the trophy.

T20Is: 7 wickets in 5 matches, with India not being his most successful opponent in the shortest format. His best returns in T20Is have come against Pakistan and Sri Lanka (15 wickets each).

What’s next for Starc?

While he has stepped away from T20Is, Starc will continue playing Tests and ODIs, focusing on major series such as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, The Ashes, and the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

What Starc said on retirement 

"Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority," Starc said on Tuesday.

"Looking ahead to an away tour of India, the Ashes, and the 2027 ODI World Cup, I feel this is the best way for me to remain fresh, fit, and at my peak for those campaigns," he added.

Australia's chief selector George Bailey's glowing tribute to Starc.

"We will acknowledge and celebrate his T20 career at the appropriate time, but it is pleasing that he remains focused on continuing to play Test and ODI cricket for as long as possible," Bailey said.

Also on ABP Live | Most Runs In Single Asia Cup Match: One Indian, Three Pakistan Players

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 09:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mitchell Starc Mitchell Starc Retires Mitchell Starc Retirement
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'All Options Are On The Table': Scott Bessent Hints More Sanctions On Russia As Ukraine War Continues
'All Options Are On The Table': Scott Bessent Hints More Sanctions On Russia As Ukraine War Continues
Cities
Rain To Pound Delhi-NCR Again Today After Long Traffic Jams, Waterlogging Cause Mayhem
Rain To Pound Delhi-NCR Again Today After Long Traffic Jams, Waterlogging Cause Mayhem
Entertainment
Salman Khan Goes Barefoot For Ganpati Darshan At Ashish Shelar’s Residence, Watch
Salman Khan Goes Barefoot For Ganpati Darshan At Ashish Shelar’s Residence, Watch
Election 2025
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul’s ‘H-Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget