Mitchell Starc Bids Farewell To T20Is: A Look At His Record vs India

Australia’s star pacer Mitchell Starc has announced his retirement from T20 Internationals, bringing an end to a journey that began in 2012.

The left-arm speedster played 65 T20Is, claiming 79 wickets, and signed off after featuring in the 2024 T20 World Cup clash against India. He finishes as Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, only behind leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Overall record vs India

Starc has been one of the toughest bowlers India has faced across formats. In total, he has taken 103 wickets in 47 matches against the Men in Blue.

Tests: 66 wickets in 23 matches (43 innings), with a best of 6/48. He bowled over 690 overs, maintaining an economy of 3.42, and delivered 128 maiden overs.

ODIs: 30 wickets in 19 matches, with a best of 6/43. His ODI record includes key performances in high-pressure matches, including the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where Australia lifted the trophy.

T20Is: 7 wickets in 5 matches, with India not being his most successful opponent in the shortest format. His best returns in T20Is have come against Pakistan and Sri Lanka (15 wickets each).

What’s next for Starc?

While he has stepped away from T20Is, Starc will continue playing Tests and ODIs, focusing on major series such as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, The Ashes, and the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

What Starc said on retirement

"Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority," Starc said on Tuesday.

"Looking ahead to an away tour of India, the Ashes, and the 2027 ODI World Cup, I feel this is the best way for me to remain fresh, fit, and at my peak for those campaigns," he added.

Australia's chief selector George Bailey's glowing tribute to Starc.

"We will acknowledge and celebrate his T20 career at the appropriate time, but it is pleasing that he remains focused on continuing to play Test and ODI cricket for as long as possible," Bailey said.

