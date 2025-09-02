Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIPLRR Squad Changes: 3 Players Who Could Be Let Go Post Rahul Dravid's Exit

RR Squad Changes: 3 Players Who Could Be Let Go Post Rahul Dravid's Exit

Here’s a closer look at three players who might be let go in the upcoming squad overhaul.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

RR Squad Changes: Rajasthan Royals are entering a period of transition following the departure of legendary coach Rahul Dravid. With the team looking to restructure and strengthen ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, several key players could find themselves on the chopping block.

While RR have retained some of their core members, performances in IPL 2025 and strategic considerations may prompt the franchise to release a few underperforming or high-priced players.

Here’s a closer look at three players who might be let go in the upcoming squad overhaul.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for ₹5.25 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The franchise had high expectations from the leg-spinner, but he struggled to make a significant impact.

In 11 matches of IPL 2025, Hasaranga claimed 11 wickets at an economy rate of 9.04, which fell below the team’s expectations.

Over his IPL career so far, Hasaranga has played 37 matches, taking 46 wickets with an economy of 8.41, showcasing his potential in various franchise leagues worldwide. However, his modest performance this season might prompt RR to consider releasing him ahead of IPL 2026 auction.

Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer, known for his aggressive stroke play and finishing ability, was retained by Rajasthan Royals for ₹11 crore before IPL 2025. The 28-year-old, however, struggled to finish crucial matches for RR during the season.

In 14 matches of IPL 2025, Hetmyer scored 239 runs at an average of 21.72 and a strike rate of 145.73. Across his IPL career, he has amassed 1482 runs in 86 matches. Considering his high price and inconsistent performances, RR might look to release Hetmyer to free up resources for a new finisher in IPL 2026.

Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson may also part ways with the franchise. Reports suggest that Samson requested the management for a release immediately after the conclusion of IPL 2025.

Samson has played 177 IPL matches for both Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), scoring 4704 runs at an average of 30.94 and a strike rate of 139.04. While the Royals have not yet provided a final response, it seems unlikely that Samson will continue with the franchise in the upcoming IPL season.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE SANJU SAMSON Rahul DRAVID RR Squad Changes
