Watch: When Ram Nath Kovind Broke Protocol For MS Dhoni At Padma Awards

In the storied halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan, tradition usually dictates every movement. However, during 2018 Padma Awards, the nation witnessed a rare departure from the norm that spoke volumes about legacy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

As the former captain stepped forward in his Territorial Army uniform to receive the Padma Bhushan - India's third-highest civilian honor - the air was thick with formality. But as Dhoni approached, Former President Ram Nath Kovind did something unexpected.

Instead of the standard Namaste typically exchanged during such prestigious investitures, President broke away from the rigid ceremonial script.

A Handshake for Legend

Moved by the gravity of Dhoni's contributions to the sport and the country, President Kovind personally extended his hand for a warm handshake. It was a subtle yet powerful gesture, signaling a deep, personal respect that transcended official protocol.

Watch Video

Why It Mattered

MS Dhoni received the award in his Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) attire, marching with military precision that left the audience - including his wife Sakshi - visibly moved.

The President's handshake was seen as an acknowledgement of Dhoni's role in putting Indian cricket on the global map, particularly his leadership during the 2007 and 2011 World Cup triumphs. Such "protocol breaks" are incredibly rare at Rashtrapati Bhavan, usually reserved for moments of immense national pride.

To this day, the image of President and "Captain Cool" shaking hands serves as a reminder that some legends are so impactful, they change the rules of the room just by walking into it.

