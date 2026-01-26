Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWatch: When Ram Nath Kovind Broke Protocol For MS Dhoni At Padma Awards

Watch: When Ram Nath Kovind Broke Protocol For MS Dhoni At Padma Awards

MS Dhoni received the award in his Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) attire, marching with military precision that left the audience - including his wife Sakshi - visibly moved.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 02:12 PM (IST)

In the storied halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan, tradition usually dictates every movement. However, during 2018 Padma Awards, the nation witnessed a rare departure from the norm that spoke volumes about legacy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

As the former captain stepped forward in his Territorial Army uniform to receive the Padma Bhushan - India's third-highest civilian honor - the air was thick with formality. But as Dhoni approached, Former President Ram Nath Kovind did something unexpected.

Instead of the standard Namaste typically exchanged during such prestigious investitures, President broke away from the rigid ceremonial script.

A Handshake for Legend

Moved by the gravity of Dhoni's contributions to the sport and the country, President Kovind personally extended his hand for a warm handshake. It was a subtle yet powerful gesture, signaling a deep, personal respect that transcended official protocol.

Watch Video

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Persist Classes (@persistclasses)

Why It Mattered

MS Dhoni received the award in his Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) attire, marching with military precision that left the audience - including his wife Sakshi - visibly moved.

The President's handshake was seen as an acknowledgement of Dhoni's role in putting Indian cricket on the global map, particularly his leadership during the 2007 and 2011 World Cup triumphs. Such "protocol breaks" are incredibly rare at Rashtrapati Bhavan, usually reserved for moments of immense national pride.

To this day, the image of President and "Captain Cool" shaking hands serves as a reminder that some legends are so impactful, they change the rules of the room just by walking into it.

The roar returns!

MS Dhoni is set for a sensational IPL 2026 comeback, defying retirement rumors once again. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter continues to be with the Chennai Super Kings with his tactical genius and finishing flair. Fans are buzzing to witness "Thala" grace the yellow jersey, proving that age is just a number.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Padma Awards Ram Nath Kovind MS Dhoni Padma Awards 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Honour Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Honour Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Lifestyle
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
India
China President Xi Jinping Labels India 'Friend And Partner' In R-Day Message
China President Xi Jinping Labels India 'Friend And Partner' In R-Day Message
Cities
Delhi Police On High Alert With 30,000 Personnel, AI Surveillance For Republic Day
Delhi Police On High Alert With 30,000 Personnel, AI Surveillance For Republic Day
Advertisement

Videos

Republic Day 2026: President Draupadi Murmu Departs with Chief Guests After Ceremony
Breaking News: PM Modi Leaves Convoy, Walks Among Public at Republic Day Event
Republic Day 2026: Jammu & Kashmir Tableau Showcases Handicrafts and Folk Traditions
Breaking News: Indian Air Force Showcases Power with Grand Fly-Past on Republic Day 2026
Republic Day 2026: Rafale Jets Thunder Across Sky, India’s Aerial Power on Full Display
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget