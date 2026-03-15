Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPAK vs BAN 3rd ODI: Bangladeshi Player Ends 11-Year Drought With Historic Century Against Pakistan

PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI: Bangladeshi Player Ends 11-Year Drought With Historic Century Against Pakistan

PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI: 25-year-old Tanzid Hasan Tamim scores his maiden ODI ton, becoming the first Bangladeshi player in 11 years to hit a century against Pakistan.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI: A 25-year-old rising star has etched his name into the record books as Bangladesh fights for series glory at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. In the third and decisive ODI of the series on Sunday, Tanzid Hasan Tamim delivered a masterclass in aggressive batting, scoring a breathtaking century to put Pakistan on the back foot. This milestone marks the first time in over a decade that a Bangladeshi batsman has crossed the triple-figure mark against the Men in Green in the ODI format.

The Century That Ended an 11-Year Wait

Tanzid Hasan Tamim’s maiden ODI hundred is being hailed as a "changing of the guard" moment for Bangladesh cricket. Reaching the milestone in just 98 balls, Tanzid became the first Bangladeshi to score an ODI century against Pakistan since Soumya Sarkar achieved the feat in 2015.

For 11 years, Pakistan's bowling attack had successfully denied every Bangladeshi batter a ton, but Tanzid broke the spell with an innings filled with flair and power. He brought up his century in spectacular fashion, lofting a six over the long-off fence, eventually finishing with an impressive 107 off 105 balls, including 6 fours and 7 massive sixes.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim: A 25-Year-Old History Maker

At just 25, Tanzid has now joined an elite club, becoming only the eighth Bangladeshi cricketer in history to record an ODI century against Pakistan. His performance in the series decider has been nothing short of clinical, following up his unbeaten 67 in the first match.

The young opener provided exactly the start Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz needed after being put in to bat by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Alongside Saif Hassan, who played an anchor role, Tanzid orchestrated a 105-run opening stand that silenced the Pakistani pacers and set a platform for a massive first-inning total.

All Eyes on the Trophy

With the three-match series currently leveled at 1-1, the stakes in Dhaka couldn't be higher. Bangladesh dominated the opener with an eight-wicket win, but Pakistan bounced back in a rain-hit second game to force today's shootout.

Tanzid's departure for 107, caught at cover off Abrar Ahmed, has brought Litton Das and Tawhid Hridoy to the crease. While Pakistan’s spinners have attempted to slow the scoring rate, the momentum firmly remains with the hosts thanks to Tanzid’s historic effort.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who scored a century for Bangladesh against Pakistan in the 3rd ODI?

Tanzid Hasan Tamim, a 25-year-old rising star, scored a breathtaking century against Pakistan in the third ODI.

How long has it been since a Bangladeshi batsman scored an ODI century against Pakistan?

This is the first time in 11 years that a Bangladeshi batsman has scored an ODI century against Pakistan, with Tanzid Hasan Tamim breaking the streak.

What was Tanzid Hasan Tamim's final score in the 3rd ODI?

Tanzid Hasan Tamim finished with an impressive 107 runs off 105 balls, including 6 fours and 7 sixes.

What is the current status of the series between Pakistan and Bangladesh?

The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1, making the third ODI a decisive game for series glory.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Mar 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
BAN Vs PAK Tanzid Hasan Tamim BAN Vs PAK Live Pak Vs Ban 3rd ODI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI: Bangladeshi Player Ends 11-Year Drought With Historic Century Against Pakistan
PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI: Bangladeshi Player Ends 11-Year Drought With Historic Century Against Pakistan
Cricket
Not Rohit Sharma! Virat Kohli Reveals His Best T20 Opener: WATCH
Not Rohit Sharma! Virat Kohli Reveals His Best T20 Opener: WATCH
Cricket
Sahibzada Farhan To Write Book On Breaking Virat Kohli’s T20 World Cup Record?
Sahibzada Farhan To Write Book On Breaking Virat Kohli’s T20 World Cup Record?
Cricket
Indian Cricketers Married In 2026: From Kuldeep’s Dream To A 40-Year Old Veteran’s Fresh Start
Indian Cricketers Married In 2026: From Kuldeep’s Dream To A 40-Year Old Veteran’s Fresh Start
Advertisement

Videos

ALERT: LPG Cylinders Banned for PNG Users; Govt Orders Surrender of Domestic LPG Connections
BREAKING: India’s LPG Carriers Shivalik & Nanda Devi Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz to Gujarat
BREAKING: Assam & West Bengal Heating Up as BJP, Congress, TMC Ramp Up Campaigns Ahead of Polls
BREAKING: Shivalik Ship Safely Crosses Strait of Hormuz, To Reach Gujarat’s Mundra Port Tomorrow
Assembly Polls Update: Congress, AAP & BJP Prepare for Fierce Battles in 5 States in 2026
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget