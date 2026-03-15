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PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI: A 25-year-old rising star has etched his name into the record books as Bangladesh fights for series glory at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. In the third and decisive ODI of the series on Sunday, Tanzid Hasan Tamim delivered a masterclass in aggressive batting, scoring a breathtaking century to put Pakistan on the back foot. This milestone marks the first time in over a decade that a Bangladeshi batsman has crossed the triple-figure mark against the Men in Green in the ODI format.

The Century That Ended an 11-Year Wait

Tanzid Hasan Tamim’s maiden ODI hundred is being hailed as a "changing of the guard" moment for Bangladesh cricket. Reaching the milestone in just 98 balls, Tanzid became the first Bangladeshi to score an ODI century against Pakistan since Soumya Sarkar achieved the feat in 2015.

For 11 years, Pakistan's bowling attack had successfully denied every Bangladeshi batter a ton, but Tanzid broke the spell with an innings filled with flair and power. He brought up his century in spectacular fashion, lofting a six over the long-off fence, eventually finishing with an impressive 107 off 105 balls, including 6 fours and 7 massive sixes.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim: A 25-Year-Old History Maker

At just 25, Tanzid has now joined an elite club, becoming only the eighth Bangladeshi cricketer in history to record an ODI century against Pakistan. His performance in the series decider has been nothing short of clinical, following up his unbeaten 67 in the first match.

The young opener provided exactly the start Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz needed after being put in to bat by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Alongside Saif Hassan, who played an anchor role, Tanzid orchestrated a 105-run opening stand that silenced the Pakistani pacers and set a platform for a massive first-inning total.

All Eyes on the Trophy

With the three-match series currently leveled at 1-1, the stakes in Dhaka couldn't be higher. Bangladesh dominated the opener with an eight-wicket win, but Pakistan bounced back in a rain-hit second game to force today's shootout.

Tanzid's departure for 107, caught at cover off Abrar Ahmed, has brought Litton Das and Tawhid Hridoy to the crease. While Pakistan’s spinners have attempted to slow the scoring rate, the momentum firmly remains with the hosts thanks to Tanzid’s historic effort.