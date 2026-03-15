Sahibzada Farhan To Write Book On Breaking Virat Kohli’s T20 World Cup Record?

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Sahibzada Farhan T20 World Cup Record Book: Pakistan batsman Sahibzada Farhan emerged as one of the standout performers of T20 World Cup 2026, finishing the tournament as the leading run-scorer. The right-hander had a remarkable outing, scoring 383 runs in six innings at an average of 76.60 and a strike rate of 160.25. His tally included two centuries and two half-centuries, helping him set a new record for the most runs in a single edition of the tournament. In the process, Farhan surpassed the long-standing record held by Virat Kohli, who had scored 319 runs during the 2014 T20 World Cup.

While the achievement itself has generated plenty of attention in the cricketing world, a fresh claim circulating online has added another layer of curiosity around the Pakistani batsman.

Social Media Claims About A Book

🚨 Sahibzada Farhan is releasing a book on how he broke Kohli’s record. 📚🔥 pic.twitter.com/CmQMb5YDwT — Maaz (@IsThatMaaz) March 15, 2026

Following the conclusion of the tournament, rumours have now begun circulating on social media that Sahibzada Farhan is going to write a book to celebrate his record-breaking campaign.

Images being shared online also feature a subtitle reading “Most runs in a single T20 World Cup.” These posts have led to speculation among cricket fans about whether Farhan is planning to document his journey in the tournament through a book.

However, it is important to note that there has been no official confirmation regarding the project so far. The claims currently appear to originate only from social media discussions rather than any verified announcement from the player or his management.

Farhan’s Record-Breaking Tournament

Farhan’s 383 runs in the 2026 T20 World Cup not only secured him the top spot among run-scorers but also helped him eclipse Kohli’s record that had stood for more than a decade.

Kohli had set the benchmark during the 2014 tournament, scoring 319 runs in a single edition of the competition. Twelve years later, Farhan went past that mark with a series of impactful innings throughout the tournament.

Interestingly, Kohli’s record was surpassed by more than one player during the 2026 event, further highlighting the batting dominance seen in the competition.