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HomeSportsCricketFormer Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Retires From All Formats

Former Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Retires From All Formats

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed retires after the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, ending a career highlighted by the historic 2017 Champions Trophy win.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
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Sarfaraz Khan Retires: Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket, bringing an end to an international career that spanned nearly two decades. The former captain leaves behind a significant legacy in Pakistan cricket, having played a key role both as a leader and a dependable performer with the bat and gloves. Sarfaraz was widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s most successful captains, remembered particularly for guiding the team to one of its most memorable ICC triumphs.

Champions Trophy Glory Under Sarfaraz

One of the defining moments of Sarfaraz Ahmed’s captaincy came in 2017 when Pakistan lifted the ICC Champions Trophy. Under his leadership, Pakistan produced a dominant performance in the final against India to claim the title.

That victory remains Pakistan’s only Champions Trophy triumph so far, making the achievement a landmark moment in the country’s cricketing history.

Sarfaraz had made his international debut years earlier on November 18, 2007, when he featured in an ODI against India in Jaipur. Over time, he developed into a central figure in the national side, eventually taking over the captaincy and leading the team across all three formats.

Captaincy Record With Pakistan

Throughout his career, Sarfaraz represented Pakistan in 232 international matches. During this period, he captained the national team in 100 games across Tests, One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals.

His leadership record includes 50 ODIs, 37 T20Is and 13 Test matches as captain. Under his guidance, Pakistan achieved the number one ranking in the T20I format and enjoyed a particularly dominant run, winning 11 consecutive T20I series — a record at the time.

His tenure as captain was marked by strong team performances and several memorable victories in global competitions and bilateral series.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s International Career

In terms of personal achievements, Sarfaraz compiled impressive numbers across formats. He played 54 Test matches and scored 3,031 runs at an average of 37.41, registering four centuries and 21 half-centuries.

In One-Day Internationals, he appeared in 117 matches and scored 2,315 runs in 91 innings at an average of 33.55. His ODI record includes two centuries and 11 half-centuries.

In the shortest format, Sarfaraz featured in 61 T20 Internationals, scoring 818 runs and registering three half-centuries.

Unique ICC Milestone As Captain

Sarfaraz also holds a unique distinction in Pakistan cricket history. He remains the only captain from the country to have won ICC titles at both the junior and senior levels.

In 2006, he captained Pakistan to victory in the ICC Under-19 World Cup. More than a decade later, he repeated the achievement at the senior level by leading Pakistan to the Champions Trophy title in 2017.

Time Away From The National Side

Despite his impressive career, Sarfaraz had been out of Pakistan’s national setup for a considerable period before announcing his retirement.

His last appearance in white-ball cricket for Pakistan came in November 2021 during a T20 International against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, his most recent Test match was played in December 2023.

With no international appearances in the years that followed, Sarfaraz had effectively been away from the national team for nearly three years before confirming his decision to step away from the game.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Sarfaraz Ahmed retired from cricket?

Yes, Sarfaraz Ahmed has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. This marks the end of an international career spanning nearly two decades.

What was Sarfaraz Ahmed's biggest achievement as captain?

Sarfaraz Ahmed is most remembered for captaining Pakistan to victory in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. This remains Pakistan's only Champions Trophy triumph.

What unique ICC milestone does Sarfaraz Ahmed hold?

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the only Pakistan captain to have won ICC titles at both junior and senior levels. He won the U-19 World Cup in 2006 and the Champions Trophy in 2017.

How many international matches did Sarfaraz Ahmed play?

Sarfaraz Ahmed represented Pakistan in 232 international matches across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sarfaraz Khan Champions Trophy T20 World Cup Pakistan Cricket
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