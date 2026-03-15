Not Rohit Sharma! Virat Kohli Reveals His Best T20 Opener: WATCH

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Virat Kohli recently stirred debate among cricket fans after naming, according to him, who the greatest T20 opener was. The Indian bastman made the choice during a social media interaction, uploaded by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in which he was asked to pick between multiple cricketing icons from different eras. The video, which quickly gained traction online, showed Kohli evaluating several comparisons before settling on his final selection. While many expected him to favour Indian legends such as Sachin Tendulkar or Rohit Sharma, the former RCB captain ultimately backed his long-time teammate Gayle.

Kohli’s Picks In Viral Video

Best T20 opener according to Virat Kohli? 👀



Watch This or That ft. Virat, on Emmvee presents RCB Shorts. 📹#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/JlEGDcwcYm March 15, 2026

During the segment, Kohli was asked to choose between various players in a rapid-fire format that included both current and former stars of the game. One of the early comparisons placed Sachin Tendulkar against Virender Sehwag.

Before making his decision, Kohli clarified whether the question was specifically about T20 cricket. After confirming the format, he chose Sehwag as his preferred option in that matchup.

The final comparison then placed Rohit Sharma against Chris Gayle. Once again, Kohli confirmed that the context was limited to T20 cricket before making his decision. The Indian star eventually selected Gayle, highlighting the impact the explosive West Indies opener has had in the shortest format of the game.

Gayle and Kohli previously shared a successful partnership at RCB in the IPL, where the Caribbean legend became one of the most destructive bastmans in T20 history.

Kohli’s IPL Legacy

Kohli remains one of the most prolific players in IPL history. Across 267 matches and 259 innings in the tournament, the right-handed bastman has accumulated 8,661 runs.

He boasts an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 132.85, while also registering eight centuries and 63 half-centuries over the years.

His contributions were crucial during the 2025 IPL season when he scored 657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75. Kohli also struck eight half-centuries and maintained an impressive strike rate of 144.71, helping RCB secure their maiden IPL title.