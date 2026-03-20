ODI World Cup 2027: BCCI Shortlists 20 Stars For Scouting During IPL 2026

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The Indian selection committee has identified a shortlist of approximately 20 players as they begin the long-term build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup. According to a report by PTI, the selectors will use the upcoming IPL 2026 season to track the form and fitness of these individuals. Although the global tournament remains a year away, a BCCI source confirmed that a tentative list is already in place, with the selection panel set to maintain a physical presence at various match venues throughout the season.

Strategic Monitoring and Venue Rotation

The selection panel, which includes SS Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra, and Pragyan Ojha, will follow a structured scouting schedule starting from 28 March. The focus is on a data-driven assessment of established specialists rather than finding new talent.

"The BCCI is looking at each selector watching at least one game per week which covers five games per week from the venue. Else obviously they can track on TV," a BCCI official told PTI, outlining the logistical plan to ensure comprehensive coverage of the earmarked probables.

Focused Radar for Fast Bowlers

While Harshit Rana continues his recovery from a knee injury, the committee is specifically focusing on a core group of pace bowlers. The quartet under observation includes Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshdeep Singh, alongside all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Notably, the report suggests the selectors are currently focusing strictly on the 2027 ODI cycle rather than looking ahead to the 2028 T20 World Cup or the Los Angeles Olympics.

No Experimentation for Afghanistan Test

The BCCI has also clarified its stance on the one-off Test against Afghanistan scheduled for 6 to 10 June at Mullanpur. Despite the match offering no World Test Championship points, the board intends to field a full-strength side to maintain the prestige of the format.

"The India Test cap isn't for experimentation. For that, you have India A shadow tours. As of now, in Tests, Bumrah, Siraj and Prasidh are top three bowlers on the selectors' radar," the source added, confirming that premier specialists will feature unless fitness issues arise during the IPL.