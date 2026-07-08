Watch: MS Dhoni Hints At IPL 2027 Exit? Thala's 'Can Barely Walk' Gesture Goes Viral

MS Dhoni left cricket fans deeply emotional after a candid, self-deprecating balcony interaction during the third T20I between India and England went viral. The beloved icon jokingly gestured that his playing days are coming to an exhaustive close, sparking instant speculation across social media platforms regarding a potential exit before the IPL 2027 season.

The Legendary wicketkeeper-batsman, who celebrated his 45th birthday on July 7, was spotted in the hospitality stands at Trent Bridge supporting the national side.

Dhoni Responds With Reality Check

The lighthearted moment occurred when a section of passionate Indian supporters gathered beneath the stadium balcony noticed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon. The crowd began playfully screaming and chanting, urging "Thala" to make an official return to the national T20 setup to save the transitioning team.

Instead of a standard wave, Dhoni looked down and delivered an incredibly honest, silent pantomime that broke the hearts of millions online. Smiling warmly, the 45-year-old pointed directly to his grey-speckled beard, shook his head, and gestured with his hands to communicate: "I am old now. My beard has gone entirely grey, and I can barely walk properly."

WATCH VIDEO

MS Dhoni: "I'm 𝗼𝗹𝗱 now. My 𝗯𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱 has gone grey, and I can barley walk." 😭💔



MS Dhoni had everyone emotional with his honest words while attending the 3rd T20I between India and England on his birthday. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/TofsHWUCMy — Jara (@JARA_Memer) July 7, 2026

IPL Retirement Fears Solidify

The impromptu video spread like wildfire across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram within minutes of the match concluding. While fans loved the signature humility of the former skipper, the realistic assessment of his aging body left many fearing that his final chapter in competitive franchise cricket is imminent.

"Seeing Thala point to his grey beard and gesture about struggling to walk just hit differently. He's given everything to the game, but hearing him say he's old makes it feel like the end of an era is truly here." - Trending Fan Post on X.

Despite battling severe knee issues and managing restricted movement over his last couple of competitive seasons, Dhoni has continued to feature as a late-innings finisher for CSK. However, his raw, unscripted acknowledgement of his physical limitations at Trent Bridge suggests that the countdown to his final walk away from the competitive crease has officially begun.