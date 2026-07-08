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English NewsSportsCricketWatch: MS Dhoni Hints At IPL 2027 Exit? Thala's 'Can Barely Walk' Gesture Goes Viral

Watch: MS Dhoni Hints At IPL 2027 Exit? Thala's 'Can Barely Walk' Gesture Goes Viral

The lighthearted moment occurred when a section of passionate Indian supporters gathered beneath the stadium balcony noticed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 04:41 PM (IST)

MS Dhoni left cricket fans deeply emotional after a candid, self-deprecating balcony interaction during the third T20I between India and England went viral. The beloved icon jokingly gestured that his playing days are coming to an exhaustive close, sparking instant speculation across social media platforms regarding a potential exit before the IPL 2027 season.

The Legendary wicketkeeper-batsman, who celebrated his 45th birthday on July 7, was spotted in the hospitality stands at Trent Bridge supporting the national side.

Dhoni Responds With Reality Check

The lighthearted moment occurred when a section of passionate Indian supporters gathered beneath the stadium balcony noticed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon. The crowd began playfully screaming and chanting, urging "Thala" to make an official return to the national T20 setup to save the transitioning team.

Instead of a standard wave, Dhoni looked down and delivered an incredibly honest, silent pantomime that broke the hearts of millions online. Smiling warmly, the 45-year-old pointed directly to his grey-speckled beard, shook his head, and gestured with his hands to communicate: "I am old now. My beard has gone entirely grey, and I can barely walk properly."

WATCH VIDEO

IPL Retirement Fears Solidify

The impromptu video spread like wildfire across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram within minutes of the match concluding. While fans loved the signature humility of the former skipper, the realistic assessment of his aging body left many fearing that his final chapter in competitive franchise cricket is imminent.

"Seeing Thala point to his grey beard and gesture about struggling to walk just hit differently. He's given everything to the game, but hearing him say he's old makes it feel like the end of an era is truly here." - Trending Fan Post on X.

Despite battling severe knee issues and managing restricted movement over his last couple of competitive seasons, Dhoni has continued to feature as a late-innings finisher for CSK. However, his raw, unscripted acknowledgement of his physical limitations at Trent Bridge suggests that the countdown to his final walk away from the competitive crease has officially begun.

Frequently Asked Questions

What interaction by MS Dhoni went viral?

MS Dhoni's self-deprecating balcony gesture during the third T20I, where he hinted his playing days are ending, went viral. He pointed to his grey beard and indicated he's old and can barely walk.

What did MS Dhoni communicate about his physical state?

He used pantomime to communicate,

Why are fans concerned about MS Dhoni's IPL retirement?

His honest acknowledgement of his physical limitations, despite battling knee issues, made fans fear his final chapter in competitive franchise cricket is imminent.

Where was MS Dhoni when this interaction happened?

Dhoni was in the hospitality stands at Trent Bridge, supporting the national side during the third T20I between India and England.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 04:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2027
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