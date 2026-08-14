MP Pappu Yadav’s Son Creates DPL Buzz With Fifth Straight Half-Century

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sarthak Ranjan scored 59, his fifth consecutive DPL fifty.

He accumulated 340 runs from five DPL matches.

His consistency positions him among league's top run-getters.

Sarthak Ranjan DPL: North Delhi Strikers captain Sarthak Ranjan continued his remarkable run in the Delhi Premier League, producing yet another half-century to extend his extraordinary streak in the 2026 season. The 21-year-old opener struck 59 from 37 deliveries against Old Delhi on Thursday, August 13, with his aggressive innings featuring seven fours and three sixes. It marked his fifth consecutive fifty in the competition, underlining his consistency at the top of the order.

Sarthak is the son of Purnia Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav, while his mother, Ranjit Ranjan, is a Rajya Sabha MP.

Sarthak’s Stunning DPL Numbers

Sarthak has maintained a strike rate of 170.85, while smashing 32 fours and 21 sixes during his sensational start to the season, recording scores in the ongoing tournament reads 64, 95, 65, 57 and 59.

Those five innings have taken his tally to 340 runs from five matches, at an outstanding average of 68.00. His scoring rate has been equally impressive.

Read More: Alyssa Healy Ranks Husband Starc No.5, Australian Pacer's Two-Word Response Steals Spotlight

His consistency has also put him firmly among the leading run-getters in the competition.

Central Delhi Kings captain Yash Dhull currently has the edge, having accumulated 341 runs in seven games.

Dhull's average stands at 56.83, but he has had two additional matches to build his tally.

Sarthak’s Fifty Comes In Losing Cause

Despite another explosive contribution from their captain, North Delhi Strikers could not turn his innings into victory against Old Delhi.

After being asked to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, North Delhi posted 186/6.

Sarthak and Yash Bhatia were the standout performers, with both batters contributing 59 runs.

Yash Dabas provided further momentum with a quick 36 off just 22 balls, giving North Delhi a competitive total to defend. Old Delhi's bowlers Ajay Ahlawat and Pankaj Jaswal claimed two wickets apiece.

However, the target proved insufficient as Old Delhi completed a four-wicket victory. The defeat meant Sarthak's individual brilliance once again came without the desired team result.

Nevertheless, his extraordinary consistency has made him one of the biggest talking points of the DPL 2026 season, with five successive half-centuries establishing him as one of the tournament's most dangerous opening batters.