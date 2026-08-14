Alyssa Healy Ranks Husband Starc No.5, Australian Pacer's Two-Word Response Steals Spotlight

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alyssa Healy blind-ranked bowlers, placing husband Mitchell Starc last.

Mitchell Starc humorously responded in comments.

Starc became leading left-arm Test wicket-taker same day.

Starc Comments On Alyssa Healy Video: Alyssa Healy has found herself at the centre of a hilarious cricket moment after being asked to rank some of the greatest bowlers in the sport without knowing who would appear next. During an interview with Fox Cricket, the former Australia women's captain was given a blind-ranking challenge. She had to assign each bowler a position from one to five before seeing the next name, leaving little room to change her decisions once they were made.

The exercise quickly became entertaining, particularly when several legendary names entered the mix.

Shane Warne No.1, But Starc Gets No.5

Feeling bad for starc 😭 pic.twitter.com/VOMnUijHlh — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) August 13, 2026

The first bowler presented to Healy was Australian spin legend Shane Warne. Without knowing who would follow, she immediately placed him at No.1.

India's Jasprit Bumrah was the next name. Healy opted to put the pace ace at No.3, leaving two higher spots still available.

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Then came a particularly awkward moment. Her husband, Australian left-arm quick Mitchell Starc, appeared next. With the No.5 position still open, Healy assigned him the final spot.

Glenn McGrath was subsequently placed at No.4, while Pat Cummins landed at No.2.

The final order therefore left Healy with Warne at the top, followed by Cummins, Bumrah, McGrath and Starc.

By the time all five positions had been filled, Healy realised the difficulty of the challenge had caught her out.

She admitted that she had "messed up", although she was happy to accept the result.

Starc’s One-Word Reaction Goes Viral

The ranking became even more amusing when Starc himself reacted to the video.

The Australian fast bowler, who is currently involved in the Test against Bangladesh at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, kept his response remarkably simple.

"No worries."

The light-hearted exchange came on the same day Starc produced a major moment on the field. He dismissed Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam during the opening day of the Test, taking his tally of Test wickets to a landmark figure.

The dismissal also saw Starc become the leading wicket-taker among left-arm bowlers in Test cricket, adding another significant achievement to his already decorated career.

While Healy's ranking may have left her husband at the bottom of her list, Starc clearly took the decision in good humour.