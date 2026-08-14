Sri Lankan Cricket Coach Dies After Altercation At Colombo Cricket Facility

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran Sri Lankan cricket coach Sumith Fernando died after an altercation.

Dispute over drinking water led to violent altercation at facility.

Fernando died Tuesday in hospital; police investigation remains ongoing.

Sri Lankan Coach Dies: Veteran Sri Lankan cricket coach Sumith Fernando has died after suffering injuries in an altercation involving young players at a cricket facility in Colombo. Fernando, 62, died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a hospital. The incident took place on August 8 and reportedly followed a dispute involving players and staff at the venue. Fernando had spent years working with young cricketers and was known for helping develop several players who went on to represent Sri Lanka.

Among those he mentored during his school days was current Sri Lanka ODI captain Kusal Mendis.

Dispute Over Drinking Water Turns Violent

According to PTI, the incident began when a group of young cricketers went looking for drinking water while training at the sports facility.

They reportedly found that there was no running water available, leading to a disagreement with stadium staff.

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Fernando was at the venue at the time and attempted to intervene as tensions escalated. He had also worked as a curator at the Bloomfield Cricket & Athletic Club.

Police said the situation eventually developed into a physical confrontation involving two players.

A 17-year-old school cricketer was allegedly involved in the incident in which Fernando sustained injuries.

The veteran coach was taken to Colombo National Hospital after being hurt and remained under medical care until his death on Tuesday.

17-Year-Old Player Taken Into Custody

Police subsequently arrested the 17-year-old player on Monday on suspicion of assaulting Fernando.

As the accused is a minor, authorities placed him under child probation custody after he was produced before a Colombo court on Tuesday.

His custody has reportedly been extended until August 17 as police continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Fernando's death has brought a tragic end to a career dedicated to nurturing young cricketers.

His work as a coach and mentor gave him a strong connection with Sri Lanka's grassroots cricket community, while his association with players such as Mendis underlined his contribution to the development of the sport.