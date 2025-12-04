Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mitchell Starc Surpasses Wasim Akram To Become Most Successful Left-Arm Bowler In Test History

Mitchell Starc Surpasses Wasim Akram To Become Most Successful Left-Arm Bowler In Test History

Mitchell Starc surpassed Wasim Akram's long-standing record of 414 wickets, cementing his status as one of the greatest fast bowlers of the modern era.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 02:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Australia's star pacer Mitchell Starc has etched his name in cricket history by breaking a massive world record in Test cricket.

During the second Ashes Test against England at the Gabba in Brisbane, the left-arm speedster overtook Pakistan legend Wasim Akram to become the most successful left-arm bowler in Test cricket.

Starc Creates Test Cricket History

In the ongoing pink-ball Test, Mitchell Starc claimed three crucial wickets, pushing his overall tally to 415 Test wickets - the highest ever by a left-arm pacer. With these breakthroughs, he surpassed Wasim Akram's long-standing record of 414 wickets, cementing his status as one of the greatest fast bowlers of the modern era.

At the time of this achievement, England were 194/4 in their first innings at Brisbane, with Starc dismissing Ben Duckett (0), Ollie Pope (0) and Harry Brook (31).

Starc vs Wasim Akram - Record Comparison

Mitchell Starc: 415 wickets in 195 innings across 102 Tests, 17 five-wicket hauls, Best bowling: 11/94, Three 10-wicket match hauls

Wasim Akram: 414 wickets in 181 innings across 104 Tests, 25 five-wicket hauls, Best bowling: 11/110, Five 10-wicket match hauls

With this remarkable achievement, Starc has officially dethroned one of cricket’s greatest fast bowlers.

Top Left-Arm Pacers in Test Cricket (Most Wickets)

Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 415 wickets

Wasim Akram (Pakistan) - 414 wickets

Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka) - 355 wickets

Trent Boult (New Zealand) - 317 wickets

Mitchell Johnson (Australia) - 313 wickets

Zaheer Khan (India) - 311 wickets

ENG: 196/4 after 47 overs 

England’s star batter Joe Root struck a composed half-century and is now eyeing his maiden Test century on Australian soil.

After captain Ben Stokes chose to bat first, England were off to a shaky start at 5/2, with Mitchell Starc removing both Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for ducks. Zak Crawley (76) then anchored the innings and helped England recover.

By the end of the second session, the visitors had steadied themselves at 196/4.

Also on ABP Live | Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Being Forced To Play Domestic Cricket? BCCI Breaks Silence

Also on ABP Live | Watch: Virat Kohli's 'Babaji Ka Thullu' Gesture At Raipur vs Temba Bavuma Goes Viral

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Wasim Akram Mitchell Starc ENG Vs AUS AUS Vs ENG Ashes 2025
Read more
Opinion
