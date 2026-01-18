‘Not For Sale’: Mass Protests Erupt In Greenland As Trump Threatens Takeover

Greenland witnessed its largest organised demonstrations to date, as thousands of residents braved snow-lined streets to rally against renewed U.S. interest in acquiring the territory. The protests, centered on defending Greenland’s autonomy, drew remarkable crowds in Nuuk, where participants carried flags, handmade placards declaring “Greenland is not for sale,” and marched toward the U.S. Consulate under police watch.



Authorities estimated that nearly one in four of the capital’s inhabitants joined the march—an extraordinary turnout for a city of under 20,000. Parallel gatherings took place across Greenland and in Denmark, underscoring widespread solidarity. The demonstrations unfolded against the backdrop of escalating rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has renewed his push for American control of the Arctic island and linked the issue directly to trade pressure on Europe.

Trump Ties Greenland Deal To Sweeping Tariffs

President Trump announced that the United States would impose a 10% tariff on all imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland starting February 1, reportedd CNN. He warned that the rate would rise to 25% from June 1 if negotiations over Greenland do not result in an agreement.

The president did not clarify whether these duties would be imposed on top of existing trade tariffs, creating uncertainty for exporters and European governments. The move has been widely viewed as an attempt to leverage economic pressure to advance Washington’s strategic objectives in the Arctic.

Voices From Streets Of Nuuk

In Nuuk, the scale of the protest marked a turning point in public mobilisation. Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen joined demonstrators, raising a flag before cheering crowds as the march moved through the city, reported Times of India.

For many residents, the rally was a direct response to what they see as repeated challenges to Greenland’s right to self-determination, reported Times of India. As news of the tariff announcement spread during the protest, frustration deepened.

Strategic Stakes & Legal Uncertainty In Washington

Trump has argued that Greenland has been of interest to the United States for more than 150 years and has cited modern defence needs, including advanced systems such as the “Golden Dome,” as reasons why American control of the territory is strategically vital. These assertions have strained relations with Denmark and unsettled NATO allies, who emphasise that Greenland is an autonomous territory with extensive self-rule.

The tariff plan is expected to be enforced under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a law Trump has previously used to justify economic measures against foreign nations. However, the statute does not explicitly authorise tariffs, placing the issue on uncertain legal ground.

The Supreme Court is now set to rule in the coming weeks on whether emergency powers under IEEPA can be used to impose such duties, with several justices already expressing skepticism—adding a legal showdown to an increasingly volatile geopolitical dispute.