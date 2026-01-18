Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Not For Sale’: Mass Protests Erupt In Greenland As Trump Threatens Takeover

‘Not For Sale’: Mass Protests Erupt In Greenland As Trump Threatens Takeover

Greenland sees historic protests against U.S. control bids as Trump links Greenland talks to steep tariffs on Europe, triggering diplomatic and legal tensions.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 09:02 AM (IST)

Greenland witnessed its largest organised demonstrations to date, as thousands of residents braved snow-lined streets to rally against renewed U.S. interest in acquiring the territory. The protests, centered on defending Greenland’s autonomy, drew remarkable crowds in Nuuk, where participants carried flags, handmade placards declaring “Greenland is not for sale,” and marched toward the U.S. Consulate under police watch.

Authorities estimated that nearly one in four of the capital’s inhabitants joined the march—an extraordinary turnout for a city of under 20,000. Parallel gatherings took place across Greenland and in Denmark, underscoring widespread solidarity. The demonstrations unfolded against the backdrop of escalating rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has renewed his push for American control of the Arctic island and linked the issue directly to trade pressure on Europe.

Trump Ties Greenland Deal To Sweeping Tariffs

President Trump announced that the United States would impose a 10% tariff on all imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland starting February 1, reportedd CNN. He warned that the rate would rise to 25% from June 1 if negotiations over Greenland do not result in an agreement.

The president did not clarify whether these duties would be imposed on top of existing trade tariffs, creating uncertainty for exporters and European governments. The move has been widely viewed as an attempt to leverage economic pressure to advance Washington’s strategic objectives in the Arctic.

Voices From Streets Of Nuuk

In Nuuk, the scale of the protest marked a turning point in public mobilisation. Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen joined demonstrators, raising a flag before cheering crowds as the march moved through the city, reported Times of India.

For many residents, the rally was a direct response to what they see as repeated challenges to Greenland’s right to self-determination, reported Times of India. As news of the tariff announcement spread during the protest, frustration deepened. 

Strategic Stakes & Legal Uncertainty In Washington

Trump has argued that Greenland has been of interest to the United States for more than 150 years and has cited modern defence needs, including advanced systems such as the “Golden Dome,” as reasons why American control of the territory is strategically vital. These assertions have strained relations with Denmark and unsettled NATO allies, who emphasise that Greenland is an autonomous territory with extensive self-rule.

The tariff plan is expected to be enforced under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a law Trump has previously used to justify economic measures against foreign nations. However, the statute does not explicitly authorise tariffs, placing the issue on uncertain legal ground.

The Supreme Court is now set to rule in the coming weeks on whether emergency powers under IEEPA can be used to impose such duties, with several justices already expressing skepticism—adding a legal showdown to an increasingly volatile geopolitical dispute.

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 09:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Europe Greenland TRUMP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi-NCR Shrouded In Dense Fog; Zero-Visibility, 'Severe' Pollution Paralyse Flight, Train Services
Delhi-NCR Shrouded In Dense Fog; Zero-Visibility, 'Severe' Pollution Paralyse Flight, Train Services
World
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
India
IndiGo Hit With Rs 22.2 Crore DGCA Fine After 2,500+ Flight Cancellations
IndiGo Hit With Rs 22.2 Crore DGCA Fine After 2,500+ Flight Cancellations
World
Second Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh With A Shovel While Protecting Teen; Shop Dispute Turns Fatal
Second Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh With A Shovel While Protecting Teen; Shop Dispute Turns Fatal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition
weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Disrupt Life Across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, Multiple Road Accidents Reported
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Visits Indore After Contaminated Water Tragedy; Interacts with Hospitalized Patients
Breaking News: Singer B Praak Threatened by Lawrence Gang, ₹10 Crore Ransom Demanded
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Visits Sharad Pawar’s Residence in Baramati; First Meeting Post-Municipal Election
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget