Watch: Virat Kohli's 'Babaji Ka Thullu' Gesture At Raipur vs Temba Bavuma Goes Viral

The second ODI of the ongoing three-match series between India and South Africa took place on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

India suffered a four-wicket defeat, but Virat Kohli stole the spotlight with his exceptional performance and entertaining antics.

Kohli's Masterclass with Bat

Virat Kohli played a scintillating innings, scoring 102 runs off 93 balls, including seven boundaries and two sixes. His innings was the highlight for India, showcasing his trademark aggressive stroke play.

Hilarious Celebration Goes Viral

While fielding, Kohli delighted the 65,000-strong crowd with a humorous celebration after dismissal of South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock. De Kock, who managed 8 runs off 10 balls, was caught by Washington Sundar at mid-on.

The cameras captured Kohli performing the iconic “Baba Ji Ka Thullu” gesture, made popular by comedian Kapil Sharma, instantly going viral on social media.

Watch Video

surprise at 0:12 👀😅



pic.twitter.com/kHzmFjo3TS — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) December 3, 2025

Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI Century

IND vs SA 2nd ODI match also marked a major milestone for Kohli, as he registered his 53rd ODI century, extending his record for the most centuries in a single format of international cricket. He had previously surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record during the Ranchi ODI.