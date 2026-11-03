Rahul Gandhi's US Trip Sparks BJP Attack: 'It's Not Vote Chori, But Kaam Chori'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP spokesperson criticized Rahul Gandhi's upcoming US visit.

Gandhi visits US November 16-19 for diaspora interactions.

BJP questioned funding, permissions for Gandhi's 54 foreign trips.

Rahul Gandhi accused Centre, ECI of facilitating vote theft.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari has launched a fresh attack on Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his upcoming visit to the United States, accusing him of spending more time abroad than in India and questioning his commitment to the country.

In a post on Instagram, Bhandari said Rahul Gandhi was unfit to live in the country and accused him of heading to the US for another vacation and to meet his “anarchist friends”.

Bhandari pointed out that Gandhi would be in the United States from November 16 to 19, questioning how the Congress could expect votes from Indians when its senior leader spends more time overseas than in the country. Dismissing Gandhi's allegations of vote theft, the BJP spokesperson said the issue was not electoral malpractice but the Congress leader's "laziness".

Rahul Gandhi To Visit New York, Chicago From November 16-19

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to undertake an official visit to New York and Chicago between November 16 and 19. During his trip, the Congress leader is expected to interact with members of the Indian diaspora and university students.

The BJP has repeatedly questioned Gandhi's overseas visits, with party leaders raising concerns over the frequency of his foreign travel and his alleged associations with foreign organisations.

Rahul Gandhi just cannot stay in the country! Rahul Gandhi about to enjoy another vacation& meet his Anarchic partners as he plans to travel to United States between 16th-19th. When he spends more time abroad, and less in the country how does Congress expects vote from people of India! There is no "Vote Chori", there is only "Rahul Gandhi Ki KamChori" — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) November 3, 2026

On November 2, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi described the foreign trips undertaken by Rahul Gandhi and his family as suspicious. He also raised questions about Gandhi's alleged links with foreign organisations, citing issues such as the Bofors case, Hindenburg Research, foreign media reports concerning India and the Congress leader's interactions with foreign institutions.

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BJP's Allegations Over Rahul Gandhi's 54 Foreign Trips

Earlier, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that Rahul Gandhi had undertaken 54 foreign trips during his 22 years in public life. Putting the estimated expenditure on these visits at approximately Rs 60 crore, Patra questioned the source of funding for the trips.

The BJP also sought clarification on whether the necessary permissions had been obtained in cases where foreign visits were allegedly sponsored by overseas organisations.

Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations Against Centre, EC

Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly accused the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of facilitating vote theft, making electoral integrity a key issue in the Congress party's political campaign.

On November 1, the Grand Alliance, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, organised a 'Save the Vote, Save the Country' rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. The rally saw opposition leaders demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations surrounding the electoral process.

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