IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Series Opener

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India and New Zealand begin five-match ODI series.

First ODI on November 4, 7:30 AM IST.

Watch on Sony Sports, live stream via Sony LIV.

IND vs NZ ODI Live Streaming: India and New Zealand are set to begin their five-match ODI series. The contest will bring two familiar rivals face-to-face as both teams look to make a positive start. The match is also expected to draw considerable attention from Indian cricket fans, with veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma likely to be in action. Their presence will add further excitement to the series opener, particularly for those eager to see the experienced duo back in the ODI format.

Fans who cannot make it to the stadium will be able to follow the action live on television and through digital streaming platforms.

When Will The IND vs NZ 1st ODI Be Played?

The first India vs New Zealand ODI will take place on Wednesday, November 4.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST, making it an early start for viewers watching from India. Toss will be conducted half-an-hour earlier.

Read More: IND vs NZ ODIs: Virat Kohli Just 139 Runs Away From Sachin Tendulkar's Massive Record

As usual, Shubman Gill will lead the Men in Blue, while the Black Caps will be captained by Mitchell Santner.

Where To Watch IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming & TV Broadcast?

Indian viewers can watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI on the Sony Sports Network. The television coverage will bring the match directly to cricket fans across the country.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website for those who prefer watching on smartphones, laptops or other smart devices.

However, note that a paid subscription will be required to access the match on this platform.

With Kohli and Rohit expected to feature, the series opener promises plenty of interest for Indian fans.

The two experienced bats,em will be among the key players to watch as India begin their ODI campaign against New Zealand.