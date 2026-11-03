Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi accused opposition of obstruction, calling it

Rahul Gandhi countered, alleging PM Modi relies on foreign support.

Gandhi challenged PM Modi to an open debate publicly.

Union Minister Rijiju dismissed Gandhi's claims as immature rhetoric.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday hit back at Rahul Gandhi over the Congress leader's charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi relied on “foreign help” to come to power and remain in office. Rijiju compared Gandhi's remarks to “Islamic fundamentalists talking about secularism” and accused him of pushing the agenda of India's enemies.

Dismissing Gandhi's challenge to hold an open debate on who had received foreign support — the Opposition or PM Modi — Rijiju said that “top-level debates are done between matured people”.

“It's the same as Islamic fundamentalists talking about secularism, separatists holding Indian flags and anarchists showing the Constitution book,” the Union Minister said.

It's same as islamic fundamentalists talking about secularism, separatists holding Indian flags & anarchists showing Constitution book. Pushing agendas of India's enemies yet accusing others of foreign support is self-ridiculing Top level debates are done between matured people — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 3, 2026

Rahul Gandhi Challenges PM Modi To Open Debate

The exchange follows Gandhi's accusation that Modi became Prime Minister with foreign help and continues to remain in power with the backing of foreign forces.

In a post on X, Gandhi challenged the Prime Minister to an open debate on the issue, saying: “Your financial system is fully controlled and supported by foreigners. Foreign social media fully backs you. I challenge you to an open debate about this. Any stage, any time. Come if you have the guts.”

Mr Modi, stop lying to this nation. You became PM because of foreign help. You remain PM because of foreign help. Your financial system is fully controlled and supported by foreigners. Foreign social media fully backs you. I challenge you to an open debate about this. Any stage, any time. Come if you have the guts. You won't dare, because you are terrified of what I know about you. मोदी जी, इस देश से झूठ बोलना बंद कीजिए। आप विदेशी मदद से प्रधानमंत्री बने। और विदेशी मदद से ही प्रधानमंत्री बने हुए हैं। आपकी आर्थिक व्यवस्था पूरी तरह विदेशियों के नियंत्रण में और समर्थन से है। विदेशी सोशल मीडिया पूरी तरह आपके साथ खड़ा है। मैं आपको इस मुद्दे पर खुली बहस की चुनौती देता हूं। कोई भी मंच, किसी भी समय। हिम्मत है तो आइए। आप नहीं आएंगे, क्योंकि जो मैं आपके बारे में जानता हूं आप उससे डरते हैं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 2, 2026

PM Modi's 'Avrodh Paksh' Jibe At Opposition

The war of words began after Modi, during his visit to Gujarat last week, accused certain forces of conspiring to divide the country. In a veiled reference to Gandhi's foreign visits, the Prime Minister questioned who was secretly meeting whom abroad and which anti-India forces were supporting them.

PM Modi also alleged that social media was being used to spread rumours and lies, creating instability when the country was dealing with external challenges.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, he said it had turned into an “Avrodh Paksh” (obstructionist faction) instead of a “Virodh Paksh” (opposition).

“It is our misfortune that at this time in the country, the opposition has turned into an Avrodh Paksh rather than Virodh Paksh. In their frustration, these people are standing as obstacles in the way of the country's development. This is not opposition; this is obstruction,” PM Modi said.

Gandhi subsequently turned the allegations back on the Prime Minister, accusing him of relying on foreign support to remain in power. Rijiju's latest remarks have further escalated the war of words between the ruling BJP and the Congress.