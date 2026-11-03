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English NewsNewsIndia‘Islamic Fundamentalists Talking About Secularism’: Rijiju On Rahul Gandhi's ‘Foreign Help’ Charge Against PM

‘Islamic Fundamentalists Talking About Secularism’: Rijiju On Rahul Gandhi's ‘Foreign Help’ Charge Against PM

Kiren Rijiju hit back at Rahul Gandhi's foreign support charge against PM Modi, dismissing his open debate challenge and accusing him of pushing India's enemies' agenda.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Modi accused opposition of obstruction, calling it
  • Rahul Gandhi countered, alleging PM Modi relies on foreign support.
  • Gandhi challenged PM Modi to an open debate publicly.
  • Union Minister Rijiju dismissed Gandhi's claims as immature rhetoric.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday hit back at Rahul Gandhi over the Congress leader's charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi relied on “foreign help” to come to power and remain in office. Rijiju compared Gandhi's remarks to “Islamic fundamentalists talking about secularism” and accused him of pushing the agenda of India's enemies.

Dismissing Gandhi's challenge to hold an open debate on who had received foreign support — the Opposition or PM Modi — Rijiju said that “top-level debates are done between matured people”.

“It's the same as Islamic fundamentalists talking about secularism, separatists holding Indian flags and anarchists showing the Constitution book,” the Union Minister said.

Rahul Gandhi Challenges PM Modi To Open Debate

The exchange follows Gandhi's accusation that Modi became Prime Minister with foreign help and continues to remain in power with the backing of foreign forces.

In a post on X, Gandhi challenged the Prime Minister to an open debate on the issue, saying: “Your financial system is fully controlled and supported by foreigners. Foreign social media fully backs you. I challenge you to an open debate about this. Any stage, any time. Come if you have the guts.”

PM Modi's 'Avrodh Paksh' Jibe At Opposition

The war of words began after Modi, during his visit to Gujarat last week, accused certain forces of conspiring to divide the country. In a veiled reference to Gandhi's foreign visits, the Prime Minister questioned who was secretly meeting whom abroad and which anti-India forces were supporting them.

PM Modi also alleged that social media was being used to spread rumours and lies, creating instability when the country was dealing with external challenges.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, he said it had turned into an “Avrodh Paksh” (obstructionist faction) instead of a “Virodh Paksh” (opposition).

“It is our misfortune that at this time in the country, the opposition has turned into an Avrodh Paksh rather than Virodh Paksh. In their frustration, these people are standing as obstacles in the way of the country's development. This is not opposition; this is obstruction,” PM Modi said.

Gandhi subsequently turned the allegations back on the Prime Minister, accusing him of relying on foreign support to remain in power. Rijiju's latest remarks have further escalated the war of words between the ruling BJP and the Congress.

Frequently Asked Questions

What challenge did Rahul Gandhi issue to PM Modi regarding foreign support?

Rahul Gandhi challenged Prime Minister Modi to an open debate on the issue of foreign support. He invited Modi to

What did PM Modi mean by calling the opposition an 'Avrodh Paksh'?

PM Modi used the term 'Avrodh Paksh' (obstructionist faction) to criticize the opposition, stating they had become obstacles to the country's development. He suggested their actions were rooted in frustration rather than legitimate opposition.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 06:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi PM Modi Kiren RIjiju : Rahul Gandhi
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