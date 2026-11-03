Shubman Gill replied that he would take
'Fresh Produce': Santner Wants India's Fans, But Shubman Gill Wants What? Epic Answer Steals The Show
Shubman Gill left Mitchell Santner chuckling with his unusual answer during a fun Q&A between the India and New Zealand captains ahead of the first ODI.
- Shubman Gill and Santner engaged in lighthearted pre-series Q&A.
- Gill chose New Zealand's 'fresh produce' as unexpected takeaway.
- India and New Zealand's first ODI starts Wednesday, November 4th.
India captain Shubman Gill had an answer nobody quite expected when he was asked what he would like to take back from New Zealand. In a light-hearted interaction with opposition skipper Mitchell Santner ahead of the ODI series opener, Gill came up with a response that had nothing to do with cricket. The two captains took part in a quick-fire question-and-answer session, responding to a series of prompts with simple answers. The final question asked each player what they would want to bring home from the other country.
While Santner picked something closely connected to India's cricketing culture, Gill went in a completely different direction.
Shubman Gill's 'Fresh Produce' Answer Steals The Show
this was so fun to watch😂💙— ` (@cupc4ke77) November 3, 2026
from the #NZvIND captains photoshoot !! pic.twitter.com/kyo9C0wDlt
Santner said he would like to take India's fans, acknowledging the passionate support the Men in Blue enjoy across the country.
Gill, meanwhile, had a rather unusual choice.
Asked what he would take from New Zealand, the Indian skipper replied, "fresh produce". The unexpected answer caught the moment's attention and prompted a chuckle from both captains.
Shubman Gill's choice was not entirely random, though. New Zealand has built a strong global reputation for its horticultural exports, particularly kiwifruit and apples, making fresh produce one of the country's well-known strengths.
Gill Picks Matt Henry, Santner Names India Captain
The captains also faced questions about which opposition player they would like to have in their own team.
Shubman Gill chose New Zealand pacer Matt Henry, while Santner named Gill himself.
They were then asked which rival player they least enjoyed facing. Santner picked India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, whereas Gill named the Kiwi skipper.
India & New Zealand Set For ODI Series Opener
The focus will soon shift to the field as India and New Zealand prepare to meet in the first ODI on November 4.
With Gill leading India and Santner captaining the hosts, both teams will be keen to begin the series with a win.
The match is also expected to feature senior Indian stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, adding to the anticipation surrounding the opening contest.
Frequently Asked Questions
What unexpected item did Shubman Gill say he would take from New Zealand?
Why did Shubman Gill choose 'fresh produce' from New Zealand?
Gill's choice was not random; New Zealand is globally renowned for its horticultural exports, especially kiwifruit and apples. It's one of the country's known strengths.
Which opposition players did the captains want on their team?
Shubman Gill chose New Zealand pacer Matt Henry, while Mitchell Santner named Gill himself. This was revealed during their quick-fire Q&A session.
Which rival players did the captains least enjoy facing?
Mitchell Santner picked India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. Shubman Gill, on the other hand, named the Kiwi skipper, Mitchell Santner.