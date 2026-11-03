Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shubman Gill and Santner engaged in lighthearted pre-series Q&A.

Gill chose New Zealand's 'fresh produce' as unexpected takeaway.

India and New Zealand's first ODI starts Wednesday, November 4th.

India captain Shubman Gill had an answer nobody quite expected when he was asked what he would like to take back from New Zealand. In a light-hearted interaction with opposition skipper Mitchell Santner ahead of the ODI series opener, Gill came up with a response that had nothing to do with cricket. The two captains took part in a quick-fire question-and-answer session, responding to a series of prompts with simple answers. The final question asked each player what they would want to bring home from the other country.

While Santner picked something closely connected to India's cricketing culture, Gill went in a completely different direction.

Shubman Gill's 'Fresh Produce' Answer Steals The Show

this was so fun to watch😂💙



from the #NZvIND captains photoshoot !! pic.twitter.com/kyo9C0wDlt — ` (@cupc4ke77) November 3, 2026

Santner said he would like to take India's fans, acknowledging the passionate support the Men in Blue enjoy across the country.

Gill, meanwhile, had a rather unusual choice.

Asked what he would take from New Zealand, the Indian skipper replied, "fresh produce". The unexpected answer caught the moment's attention and prompted a chuckle from both captains.

Shubman Gill's choice was not entirely random, though. New Zealand has built a strong global reputation for its horticultural exports, particularly kiwifruit and apples, making fresh produce one of the country's well-known strengths.

Gill Picks Matt Henry, Santner Names India Captain

The captains also faced questions about which opposition player they would like to have in their own team.

Shubman Gill chose New Zealand pacer Matt Henry, while Santner named Gill himself.

They were then asked which rival player they least enjoyed facing. Santner picked India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, whereas Gill named the Kiwi skipper.

India & New Zealand Set For ODI Series Opener

The focus will soon shift to the field as India and New Zealand prepare to meet in the first ODI on November 4.

With Gill leading India and Santner captaining the hosts, both teams will be keen to begin the series with a win.

The match is also expected to feature senior Indian stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, adding to the anticipation surrounding the opening contest.