Misbah-ul-Haq Quits PCB Role After Controversial Pakistan Test Squad Changes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Misbah-ul-Haq resigned from selection committee and consultant role.

Pakistan cricket undergoes major overhaul following England Test losses.

Seven players dropped; five uncapped added to Test squad.

Coaching staff reshaped amidst poor Test performance and standings.

Pakistan cricket has suffered another setback amid a major overhaul following the Test series loss to England, with former captain Misbah-ul-Haq offering his resignation from the Pakistan men's national selection committee. The PCB is yet to accept his resignation, while Misbah has also decided to step down as batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy.

The development comes shortly after the Pakistan Cricket Board made sweeping changes to its Test setup following the 194-run defeat to England at Lord's. Pakistan are 2-0 down in the three-match series and have made significant changes to both their squad and coaching staff.

Misbah Resigns Amid Pakistan's Major Overhaul

According to a report by Cricinfo, Misbah has offered his resignation from the national selection committee, with the PCB yet to accept it.

He has also decided to leave his position as a batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. The moves come at a turbulent time for Pakistan cricket, with the board making major changes ahead of the third Test against England.

Seven players were released from Pakistan's Test squad, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad.

The PCB has instead brought five uncapped players into the squad, along with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, who have a combined experience of only 10 matches.

The five uncapped additions are Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah.

The coaching setup has also been reshaped. White-ball head coach Mike Hesson and bowling coach Ashley Noffke have joined the Test coaching staff ahead of the third match.

Misbah's Long Association With PCB

Misbah has held several important roles within the PCB since ending his international career. He retired in 2017 as Pakistan's most successful Test captain before being appointed head coach and chief selector in 2019.

He stepped down as chief selector in October 2020 to focus on coaching duties and later resigned as head coach in 2021.

Misbah returned to the PCB in 2023 as an advisor under the then ad hoc management committee led by Zaka Ashraf. He was later appointed as one of five mentors for the men's Champions Cup in 2024 and also worked with women's domestic teams.

Last month, Misbah coached the Pakistan Gold side to victory in the 50-over National Champions Cup in Multan, with Shaheen Afridi leading the team.

He was appointed to the four-member national selection committee in March this year alongside Aaqib Javed, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq.

Misbah was also working under a PCB contract that required him to serve as a batting consultant for 180 days a year.

Pakistan's Test Crisis Deepens

Pakistan's latest changes come against the backdrop of a difficult run in Test cricket. Their defeat at Lord's was their 15th loss in their last 20 Tests, while they currently sit at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings, according to the supplied report.

The third Test against England is scheduled to begin at Edgbaston on September 9. Pakistan will be aiming to avoid a 3-0 series defeat after losing the first two matches.

With major changes already made to the squad and coaching staff, Misbah's resignation adds another layer to the uncertainty surrounding Pakistan cricket.