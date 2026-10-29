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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Abhishek Sharma Fan Performs Karva Chauth Rituals With India Star's Photo On Mobile

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Fan Performs Karva Chauth Rituals With India Star's Photo On Mobile

An Abhishek Sharma fan has gone viral for performing Karwa Chauth rituals using the Indian cricketer’s photo, giving the traditional festival an unexpected cricket twist.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Female fan celebrated Karwa Chauth with Abhishek Sharma's picture.
  • She performed rituals, viewing cricketer's image through a sieve.
  • This viral act showcases Sharma's growing popularity among fans.

Abhishek Sharma Fan Karva Chauth: Indian cricket sensation Abhishek Sharma has found himself at the centre of an viral moment, with a female fan putting an unexpected spin on Karwa Chauth celebrations. A video making the rounds on social media shows the fan performing traditional rituals while keeping the young left-hander’s picture on her mobile phone. The incident has caught the attention of cricket followers, highlighting the extraordinary enthusiasm surrounding Abhishek, whose growing popularity has made him a prominent figure among India's cricket-loving audience.

Viral Video Gives Karwa Chauth An Abhishek Sharma Twist

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahziyaa (@shahziiya_)

The footage shows the woman following the customary moon-viewing ritual associated with Karwa Chauth before turning her attention to Abhishek’s picture displayed on her phone.

She is seen looking at the cricketer’s photograph through a sieve and offering 'arghya', a ritual offering of water.

The unusual gesture has added a distinctly cricket-themed dimension to the festival, which is traditionally associated with married women praying for their husbands' well-being and longevity.

Read More: 'It Was Shocking': Sri Lanka Legend Kumar Sangakkara Accuses Ryanair Staff Of Discrimination

Karwa Chauth is observed through a day-long fast, traditionally maintained without food or water from sunrise until moonrise.

Once the moon appears, participants perform rituals that commonly involve viewing it through a sieve before ending their fast.

The fan’s decision to include Abhishek’s photograph in the ceremony has turned an otherwise familiar festive tradition into an unconventional display of admiration for the Indian batsman.

Abhishek Sharma Shines On The International Stage

Away from the viral buzz, Abhishek Sharma has been making headlines for his performances in India's ongoing T20I assignment against New Zealand.

The explosive opener has continued to attract attention with his aggressive approach at the crease.

India secured a 3-0 lead in the five-match series, with two fixtures remaining. Abhishek played a starring role in the third encounter, smashing a blistering century to propel India towards victory.

His performances have strengthened his reputation as one of India's exciting young batting prospects, while moments such as the viral Karwa Chauth video offer another glimpse into the attention he commands beyond the cricket field.

Frequently Asked Questions

What unique incident involving Abhishek Sharma recently went viral?

A video showed a female fan performing traditional Karwa Chauth rituals, such as viewing through a sieve and offering 'arghya', using Abhishek Sharma's picture on her mobile phone.

How did a fan put a cricket twist on the Karwa Chauth festival?

A fan performed the customary moon-viewing ritual and offered 'arghya' while looking at Abhishek Sharma's photograph through a sieve, making it a unique display of admiration.

What does the fan's viral Karwa Chauth gesture indicate about Abhishek Sharma?

The incident highlights the extraordinary enthusiasm and growing popularity Abhishek Sharma commands among India's cricket-loving audience, showing attention beyond the cricket field.

How has Abhishek Sharma been performing in his recent cricket matches?

Abhishek Sharma has been making headlines with his aggressive batting in India's T20I series against New Zealand. He scored a blistering century in the third match, contributing to India's 3-0 lead.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Karva Chauth Abhishek Sharma IND Vs NZ T20Is
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