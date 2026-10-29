WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Fan Performs Karva Chauth Rituals With India Star's Photo On Mobile

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Female fan celebrated Karwa Chauth with Abhishek Sharma's picture.

She performed rituals, viewing cricketer's image through a sieve.

This viral act showcases Sharma's growing popularity among fans.

Abhishek Sharma Fan Karva Chauth: Indian cricket sensation Abhishek Sharma has found himself at the centre of an viral moment, with a female fan putting an unexpected spin on Karwa Chauth celebrations. A video making the rounds on social media shows the fan performing traditional rituals while keeping the young left-hander’s picture on her mobile phone. The incident has caught the attention of cricket followers, highlighting the extraordinary enthusiasm surrounding Abhishek, whose growing popularity has made him a prominent figure among India's cricket-loving audience.

Viral Video Gives Karwa Chauth An Abhishek Sharma Twist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahziyaa (@shahziiya_)

The footage shows the woman following the customary moon-viewing ritual associated with Karwa Chauth before turning her attention to Abhishek’s picture displayed on her phone.

She is seen looking at the cricketer’s photograph through a sieve and offering 'arghya', a ritual offering of water.

The unusual gesture has added a distinctly cricket-themed dimension to the festival, which is traditionally associated with married women praying for their husbands' well-being and longevity.

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Karwa Chauth is observed through a day-long fast, traditionally maintained without food or water from sunrise until moonrise.

Once the moon appears, participants perform rituals that commonly involve viewing it through a sieve before ending their fast.

The fan’s decision to include Abhishek’s photograph in the ceremony has turned an otherwise familiar festive tradition into an unconventional display of admiration for the Indian batsman.

Abhishek Sharma Shines On The International Stage

Away from the viral buzz, Abhishek Sharma has been making headlines for his performances in India's ongoing T20I assignment against New Zealand.

The explosive opener has continued to attract attention with his aggressive approach at the crease.

India secured a 3-0 lead in the five-match series, with two fixtures remaining. Abhishek played a starring role in the third encounter, smashing a blistering century to propel India towards victory.

His performances have strengthened his reputation as one of India's exciting young batting prospects, while moments such as the viral Karwa Chauth video offer another glimpse into the attention he commands beyond the cricket field.