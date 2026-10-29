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English NewsNewsIndiaINDIA Bloc To Hold Symbolic ‘Impeachment’ Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar At Kharge’s House On October 30, Meira Kumar To Chair

INDIA Bloc To Hold Symbolic ‘Impeachment’ Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar At Kharge’s House On October 30, Meira Kumar To Chair

INDIA bloc leaders will hold a symbolic public ‘impeachment’ of CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on October 30, protesting alleged vote theft and SIR irregularities.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 08:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • INDIA bloc plans symbolic CEC 'impeachment' protest October 30.
  • Meira Kumar chairs, Kharge initiates, Rahul Gandhi concludes proceedings.
  • Protest targets alleged vote theft and electoral roll irregularities.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar will chair the INDIA bloc’s symbolic public ‘impeachment’ of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on October 30, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge initiating the proceedings and Rahul Gandhi delivering the concluding remarks before the ‘motion’ is adopted, sources said on Thursday.

INDIA bloc leaders met at Kharge’s residence in New Delhi to finalise the proceedings, planned as a symbolic protest over alleged vote theft and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, PTI reported.

Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, senior Congress leader Meira Kumar, TMC’s Derek O’Brien, Samajwadi Party’s Harendra Malik, JMM’s Mahua Maji and CPI(M)’s John Brittas were among those who attended the meeting.

Meira Kumar To Chair Proceedings, Kharge To Move ‘Motion’

Sources said Kharge would move the symbolic ‘motion’ against the CEC, while Meira Kumar would preside over the proceedings. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to deliver the concluding remarks before the ‘motion’ is passed.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Kharge said the opposition’s protest was continuing over alleged vote theft and the CEC’s conduct.

“We are protesting against that and will continue to do so. All parties are supporting us. Even tomorrow, there is mock Parliament and on November 1, we are having this rally and people from across the country are coming. We will fight. In a democracy, if you don't fight, people will not be awakened,” the Congress president said.

INDIA Bloc Leaders Discuss Plan For Public ‘Impeachment’

After the meeting, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said leaders had discussed the details of the public ‘impeachment’ and how the proceedings would be conducted.

Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said the opposition wanted issues related to SIR and alleged vote theft to be discussed, adding that the proceedings would highlight public concerns and what he described as an attack on democracy.

Samajwadi Party leader Harendra Malik said one representative from each party would speak during the event. Each party leader would either speak personally or nominate someone to speak on their behalf, he added.

Congress Says It Was Denied Permission For Other Venues

On Wednesday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the INDIA bloc would hold the public ‘impeachment’ at Kharge’s residence at 3.30 pm on October 30 after allegedly being denied other venues.

Ramesh accused Gyanesh Kumar of violating the letter and spirit of the Constitution and undermining electoral democracy. He also alleged that the CEC had misled the Supreme Court and criticised the government over the opposition’s concerns about the electoral process.

The Congress had earlier claimed it was denied permission to hold the event elsewhere, accusing the government of attempting to silence public voices.

The Congress and other opposition parties have demanded Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls.

The planned event is a symbolic political protest, not a formal constitutional impeachment proceeding.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the INDIA bloc organizing on October 30?

The INDIA bloc is organizing a symbolic public 'impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. This event is a protest over alleged vote theft and irregularities in electoral rolls.

Who will lead the symbolic 'impeachment' proceedings?

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar will chair the proceedings. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will initiate the motion, and Rahul Gandhi will deliver the concluding remarks.

What is the reason behind the INDIA bloc's protest?

The protest is over alleged vote theft and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. They also accuse CEC Gyanesh Kumar of violating the Constitution and undermining electoral democracy.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 08:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
CEC Kharge INDIA BLOC CONGRESS Gyanesh Kumar SIR 'Gyanesh Kumar'
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