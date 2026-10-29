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English NewsNewsElection Commission Extends SIR Deadlines In Six States And UTs, Final Voter List Release Deferred

Election Commission Extends SIR Deadlines In Six States And UTs, Final Voter List Release Deferred

The Election Commission extends SIR deadlines in six states and Union Territories, postponing final voter list publication amid row over electoral procedures.

Written By : Ankit Gupta |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 11:30 PM (IST)

The Election Commission of India has extended the deadlines for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in six states and Union Territories, postponing the publication of the final voter lists. The decision covers Haryana, Telangana, Nagaland, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The poll body issued a notification on Thursday, announcing an extension of the timeline for submitting claims and objections and publishing the final electoral rolls. The move comes amid a wider controversy over the SIR exercise, the Chief Election Commissioner and allegations of irregularities in the electoral system.

Published at : 29 Oct 2026 11:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Gyanesh Kumar SIR 'Gyanesh Kumar'
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