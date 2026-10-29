The Election Commission of India has extended the deadlines for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in six states and Union Territories, postponing the publication of the final voter lists. The decision covers Haryana, Telangana, Nagaland, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The poll body issued a notification on Thursday, announcing an extension of the timeline for submitting claims and objections and publishing the final electoral rolls. The move comes amid a wider controversy over the SIR exercise, the Chief Election Commissioner and allegations of irregularities in the electoral system.