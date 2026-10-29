'It Was Shocking': Sri Lanka Legend Kumar Sangakkara Accuses Ryanair Staff Of Discrimination

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kumar Sangakkara alleged discriminatory conduct by Ryanair staff in Dublin.

He reported threats, mishandling of procedure involving his family.

The incident gained online attention; Ryanair has not responded.

Kumar Sangakkara Ryanair Row: Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara has raised serious concerns about his and his family’s treatment by Ryanair personnel at an airport in Dublin, alleging discriminatory behaviour and threats during an encounter with the airline’s gate staff. The Rajasthan Royals head coach took to social media platform X on Wednesday evening to recount the incident, expressing shock at what he described as an upsetting experience in the Irish capital.

His post quickly drew attention online, prompting discussion about passenger treatment and conduct at airport boarding gates.

Sangakkara Explains Disturbing Airport Encounter

Has anyone experienced discriminatory gate personnel @Ryanair in Dublin ? I with my family just did and it was shocking. The tone of address and the mishandling of procedure and threatening behavior. Unacceptable for any passenger. First bad experience in Dublin — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) October 28, 2026

Kumar Sangakkara, who is widely celebrated for his contributions to Sri Lankan cricket, publicly questioned the conduct of the airline’s personnel after the alleged incident involving his family.

Sharing his experience, the former wicketkeeper-batter wrote:

"Has anyone experienced discriminatory gate personnel @Ryanair in Dublin? I, with my family, just did and it was shocking,"

Read More: CSK Legend Picks Best Team For Hardik Pandya Amid IPL Trade Rumours

His remarks brought the alleged confrontation into the spotlight, with the post inviting reactions from social media users.

However, the specific circumstances surrounding the encounter have not been independently established in the information available.

At the time of writing, Ryanair has not publicly responded to the allegations. The airline is known for its low-cost operations across Europe.

From Cricketing Great to Rajasthan Royals’ Head Coach

Sangakkara retired from international cricket in 2015 after building an illustrious career across all formats.

He remains one of Sri Lanka’s most accomplished players, having earned widespread recognition for his batting and leadership.

Following his playing career, he moved into coaching and took charge of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

During his first stint at the helm, the franchise reached the final after a 17-year gap, although Gujarat Titans ultimately claimed the title.

The Royals’ campaign in 2026 ended in Qualifier 2, leaving the team just one victory short of another final appearance.