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English NewsSportsCricket'It Was Shocking': Sri Lanka Legend Kumar Sangakkara Accuses Ryanair Staff Of Discrimination

'It Was Shocking': Sri Lanka Legend Kumar Sangakkara Accuses Ryanair Staff Of Discrimination

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has alleged that Ryanair staff threatened and discriminated against his family at Dublin airport.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kumar Sangakkara alleged discriminatory conduct by Ryanair staff in Dublin.
  • He reported threats, mishandling of procedure involving his family.
  • The incident gained online attention; Ryanair has not responded.

Kumar Sangakkara Ryanair Row: Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara has raised serious concerns about his and his family’s treatment by Ryanair personnel at an airport in Dublin, alleging discriminatory behaviour and threats during an encounter with the airline’s gate staff. The Rajasthan Royals head coach took to social media platform X on Wednesday evening to recount the incident, expressing shock at what he described as an upsetting experience in the Irish capital.

His post quickly drew attention online, prompting discussion about passenger treatment and conduct at airport boarding gates.

Sangakkara Explains Disturbing Airport Encounter

Kumar Sangakkara, who is widely celebrated for his contributions to Sri Lankan cricket, publicly questioned the conduct of the airline’s personnel after the alleged incident involving his family.

Sharing his experience, the former wicketkeeper-batter wrote:

"Has anyone experienced discriminatory gate personnel @Ryanair in Dublin? I, with my family, just did and it was shocking,"

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His remarks brought the alleged confrontation into the spotlight, with the post inviting reactions from social media users.

However, the specific circumstances surrounding the encounter have not been independently established in the information available.

At the time of writing, Ryanair has not publicly responded to the allegations. The airline is known for its low-cost operations across Europe.

From Cricketing Great to Rajasthan Royals’ Head Coach

Sangakkara retired from international cricket in 2015 after building an illustrious career across all formats.

He remains one of Sri Lanka’s most accomplished players, having earned widespread recognition for his batting and leadership.

Following his playing career, he moved into coaching and took charge of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

During his first stint at the helm, the franchise reached the final after a 17-year gap, although Gujarat Titans ultimately claimed the title.

The Royals’ campaign in 2026 ended in Qualifier 2, leaving the team just one victory short of another final appearance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What concerns did Kumar Sangakkara raise about Ryanair?

Kumar Sangakkara alleged discriminatory behavior, mishandling of procedures, and threatening conduct by Ryanair gate personnel in Dublin. He described the experience as shocking and unacceptable.

Where did the alleged incident involving Sangakkara and Ryanair happen?

The incident that Kumar Sangakkara reported concerning Ryanair personnel took place at an airport in Dublin. He shared his upsetting experience on social media.

Has Ryanair responded to Kumar Sangakkara's allegations?

At the time the article was published, Ryanair had not publicly responded to the allegations made by Kumar Sangakkara. He posted his concerns on the social media platform X.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka Cricket Rajasthan Royals IPL
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