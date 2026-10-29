CSK Legend Picks Best Team For Hardik Pandya Amid IPL Trade Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardik Pandya's IPL future uncertain amid Mumbai Indians trade speculation.

Ravichandran Ashwin suggests KKR as ideal, citing captaincy opportunity.

Ashwin lists five franchises interested; Pandya may prioritize environment.

Hardik Pandya IPL Trade Saga: Hardik Pandya’s future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is emerging as one of the biggest talking points at the moment. Speculation continues over the Mumbai Indians captain’s potential departure, with several franchises are reportedly interested in securing the services of the all-rounder. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and even Gujarat Titans (GT), Hardik’s former franchise, have all featured prominently in discussions surrounding his next move.

Ashwin Picks KKR As Ideal Destination For Hardik Pandya

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin identified KKR as a particularly attractive destination and discussed potential players who could feature in a trade deal.

Ashwin believes Hardik could have an opportunity to lead KKR, making the franchise a compelling option.

He also discussed possible player exchanges involving the Kolkata-based team.

"KKR have great potential because Hardik can also become the captain there. They could offer Varun Chakaravarthy for him, but as long as Abhishek Nayar is there, I don't think Varun will move from KKR."

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"Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh could be other options. With RR, it could be Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sam Curran, or Brijesh Sharma or Tushar Deshpande. It could also be Jaiswal with Yash Raj Punja or Bishnoi,"

Ashwin also mentioned Rajasthan Royals (RR) while outlining possible combinations, although these remain speculative scenarios rather than confirmed trade discussions.

Ashwin Rules Out LSG, Identifies 5 Franchises In Race

While reports have suggested that as many as six teams are pursuing Hardik, Ashwin offered a different assessment.

He believes Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are not among the interested franchises, narrowing his list to five teams.

"There are as many as six teams in the battle for Hardik Pandya, is what I hear. But I don't think that's the case, as LSG aren't in the race. It's mainly CSK, KKR, RR, GT, and PBKS."

Ashwin further suggested that Hardik could prioritise finding the right environment over securing the captaincy at his next franchise.

"I also think captaincy isn't a must for Hardik anymore in his next franchise. He will just want to go to the ideal franchise for him, as he's keen to move on from MI,"

For now, Hardik Pandya’s next destination remains uncertain, with no confirmed trade announcement.

The coming months should provide greater clarity on whether Mumbai Indians retain their captain or a new chapter awaits the all-rounder.