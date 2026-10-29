Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jamia issues order addressing student demands for union elections.

Student union constitution implementation targeted by May 2027.

Elections scheduled six weeks after July 2027 academic session.

Jamia Millia Islamia University has issued an order addressing the demands of students on hunger strike over student union elections. The administration has taken key decisions regarding the approval and implementation of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU) constitution and the timeline for elections.

Student Union Constitution To Be Implemented By May 15, 2027

The university administration has stated that the process of approving and implementing the JMISU constitution will be completed by May 15, 2027.

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After the constitution is approved, the university will issue a notification to conduct student union elections. The process will follow the recommendations and rules of the Lyngdoh Committee.

According to the order, elections will be held within approximately six weeks of the academic session beginning on July 16, 2027.

The university will withdraw orders issued against students during the protests, including show-cause notices, disciplinary action, expulsion, suspension and restrictions on campus entry.

Registrar Breaks Hunger Strike

Jamia Millia Islamia Registrar Mehtab Alam Rizvi broke the hunger strike by offering juice to the protesting students.

He said student union elections would be announced within six weeks of the start of new admissions on July 16, 2026.

Show-Cause Notices Withdrawn, Says Registrar

Rizvi said the university had also withdrawn show-cause notices issued to students and lifted restrictions imposed on them.

He added that the Diwali break would continue until November 8. After the holidays, the university would request students to return to campus, following which offline classes would resume.

“Some matters fall within our domain, while others do not,” the registrar said.

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Following the order, the university administration has appealed to the protesting students to immediately call off their demonstrations and hunger strike.