Delhi Metro Extends Train Services Till Midnight For Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 Concert

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DMRC extended metro services until midnight, October 30.

Extended services for Diljit Dosanjh concert at JLN Stadium.

Extra trains, security deployed for 70,000 expected spectators.

QR ticket purchase window extended; use metro advised.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended train services on most metro lines until midnight on October 30 to facilitate the movement of concertgoers attending singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in Delhi.

The concert is expected to draw around 70,000 spectators, prompting the DMRC to make special arrangements to manage the crowd and ensure passengers can return home conveniently after the event.

Extra Trains, Security Arrangements At JLN Stadium Metro Station

The DMRC has announced extended metro services until midnight on all lines except the Airport Express Line.

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Additional trains will be operated to manage the expected rush, while standby trains will also be kept ready if required. Security arrangements at the JLN Stadium Metro Station will be strengthened, with additional staff deployed to manage the crowd.

Delhi Metro QR Ticket Timings Extended

The DMRC has also extended the time window for purchasing QR tickets through the Delhi Metro app by one hour.

The metro authority has advised people attending the concert to use metro services for their commute and appealed to them to minimise the use of private vehicles.

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