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English NewsCitiesDelhi Metro Extends Train Services Till Midnight For Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 Concert

Delhi Metro Extends Train Services Till Midnight For Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 Concert

The concert is expected to draw around 70,000 spectators, prompting the DMRC to make special arrangements to manage the crowd and ensure passengers can return home conveniently after the event.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 07:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • DMRC extended metro services until midnight, October 30.
  • Extended services for Diljit Dosanjh concert at JLN Stadium.
  • Extra trains, security deployed for 70,000 expected spectators.
  • QR ticket purchase window extended; use metro advised.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended train services on most metro lines until midnight on October 30 to facilitate the movement of concertgoers attending singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in Delhi.

The concert is expected to draw around 70,000 spectators, prompting the DMRC to make special arrangements to manage the crowd and ensure passengers can return home conveniently after the event.

Extra Trains, Security Arrangements At JLN Stadium Metro Station

The DMRC has announced extended metro services until midnight on all lines except the Airport Express Line.

ALSO READ: Delhi HC Denies Worshippers Access to Race Course Mosque, Cites Safety Concerns

Additional trains will be operated to manage the expected rush, while standby trains will also be kept ready if required. Security arrangements at the JLN Stadium Metro Station will be strengthened, with additional staff deployed to manage the crowd.

Delhi Metro QR Ticket Timings Extended

The DMRC has also extended the time window for purchasing QR tickets through the Delhi Metro app by one hour.

The metro authority has advised people attending the concert to use metro services for their commute and appealed to them to minimise the use of private vehicles.

ALSO READ: ‘Not in Favour Of Blanket Ban In Delhi-NCR’: SC On Firecracker Restrictions During Diwali

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Delhi Metro services extended on October 30th?

The Delhi Metro has extended services until midnight to facilitate concertgoers attending Diljit Dosanjh's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, expecting around 70,000 spectators.

Which metro lines are affected by the extended service hours?

Metro services will be extended until midnight on October 30th on all lines, with the sole exception of the Airport Express Line.

What special arrangements has DMRC made for the concert crowd?

DMRC will operate additional trains, keep standby trains ready, and enhance security with extra staff at JLN Stadium Metro Station to manage the crowd.

Has the QR ticket purchasing window changed?

Yes, the time window for purchasing QR tickets through the Delhi Metro app has been extended by one hour.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 07:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Concert October 30 Delhi Metro Extends Train Services Till Midnight
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