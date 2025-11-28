Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketLooking Back 2025: How India Became Cricket's Ultimate White-Ball Force

Looking Back 2025: How India Became Cricket's Ultimate White-Ball Force

Two years after Rohit Sharma’s WC Final loss in Ahmedabad, the narrative has changed dramatically - India now stand as the undisputed giants of white-ball cricket.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 09:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

On November 19, 2023, India’s ODI team, led by Rohit Sharma, experienced one of its most heartbreaking moments. Playing the ODI World Cup final at home, India fell to Australia - reviving painful memories of the 2003 final, also lost to the same opponents.

Before 2023, India had reached two ODI World Cup finals: the victorious campaign in 2011 under MS Dhoni, and the 2003 defeat in South Africa.

The 2023 summit clash felt like the ideal chance to settle old scores, but instead, it added another wound to India’s World Cup history.

Two years after Rohit Sharma’s emotional moment in Ahmedabad, the narrative has changed dramatically - India now stand as the undisputed giants of white-ball cricket.

T20 World Cup 2024: Ending a 17-Year Wait

In the 2024 T20 World Cup in South Africa, India remained unbeaten through the group stage and the knockouts.

They defeated England in the semifinal and then overcame hosts South Africa in the final to lift their second T20 World Cup title, ending a drought that stretched back to 2007.

Champions Trophy 2025: Redemption After Eight Years

India’s next major assignment was the 2025 Champions Trophy. The team had painful memories from the 2017 edition, where they lost to Pakistan in the final.

Eight years later, under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, India achieved redemption. They marched into the semifinals unbeaten, defeated tournament favourites Australia, and then overcame New Zealand in the final to claim the title.

Dominance Across Formats

Alongside two ICC trophies - one in T20Is and one in ODIs - India also clinched the Asia Cup (T20 format), reinforcing their supremacy in white-ball cricket.

Since the 2023 World Cup final, India have played 17 ODIs, winning 11, with two recent losses coming against Australia. In T20Is, they have contested 59 matches, securing 39 wins, the highest tally for any team in this period, and suffering only six defeats.

Also on ABP Live | Who Is Nandika Dwivedi? New Name Linked To Palash Muchhal After Mary D'Costa

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Year Ender 2025 Looking Back 2025 Yearender 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
One Of Two National Guard Members Dies After Shooting Near White House, Another 'Fighting For Life'
One Of Two National Guard Members Dies After Shooting Near White House: Trump
Cities
'Mandate Not A Moment': Siddaramaiah Replies To Shivakumar's 'Word Power' Post Amid Escalating Tussle
'Mandate Not A Moment': Siddaramaiah Replies To Shivakumar's 'Word Power' Post
News
Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Ban Polygamy; CM Sarma Says UCC Next
Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Ban Polygamy; CM Sarma Says UCC Next
News
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget