Looking Back 2025: How India Became Cricket's Ultimate White-Ball Force

On November 19, 2023, India’s ODI team, led by Rohit Sharma, experienced one of its most heartbreaking moments. Playing the ODI World Cup final at home, India fell to Australia - reviving painful memories of the 2003 final, also lost to the same opponents.

Before 2023, India had reached two ODI World Cup finals: the victorious campaign in 2011 under MS Dhoni, and the 2003 defeat in South Africa.

The 2023 summit clash felt like the ideal chance to settle old scores, but instead, it added another wound to India’s World Cup history.

Two years after Rohit Sharma’s emotional moment in Ahmedabad, the narrative has changed dramatically - India now stand as the undisputed giants of white-ball cricket.

T20 World Cup 2024: Ending a 17-Year Wait

In the 2024 T20 World Cup in South Africa, India remained unbeaten through the group stage and the knockouts.

They defeated England in the semifinal and then overcame hosts South Africa in the final to lift their second T20 World Cup title, ending a drought that stretched back to 2007.

Champions Trophy 2025: Redemption After Eight Years

India’s next major assignment was the 2025 Champions Trophy. The team had painful memories from the 2017 edition, where they lost to Pakistan in the final.

Eight years later, under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, India achieved redemption. They marched into the semifinals unbeaten, defeated tournament favourites Australia, and then overcame New Zealand in the final to claim the title.

Dominance Across Formats

Alongside two ICC trophies - one in T20Is and one in ODIs - India also clinched the Asia Cup (T20 format), reinforcing their supremacy in white-ball cricket.

Since the 2023 World Cup final, India have played 17 ODIs, winning 11, with two recent losses coming against Australia. In T20Is, they have contested 59 matches, securing 39 wins, the highest tally for any team in this period, and suffering only six defeats.

