Who Is Nandika Dwivedi? New Name Linked To Palash Muchhal After Mary D'Costa

None of these allegations have been confirmed, and no official statement has cited any wrongdoing or involvement of a third party.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana had planned to tie the knot on November 23, 2025 but the wedding, as the reports, was postponed indefinitely due to sudden illness of Smriti’s father.

Now, discussions on Reddit suggest that the real reason behind the postponment was Palash allegedly being caught in a compromising situation with a choreographer the night before the ceremony, raising claims of infidelity.

None of these allegations have been confirmed, and no official statement has cited any wrongdoing or involvement of a third party. The online discussions are entirely driven by anonymous posts and unverified speculation.

Who Is Nandika Dwivedi?

As per media reports, Nandika Dwivedi completed her B.Com from Delhi University and later earned an MBA from IMT College, Ghaziabad.

She is a professional dancer who has collaborated with choreographers Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji, known for projects like the song “Besos” featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Shikhar Dhawan.

Her Instagram profile lists her as a personal instructor and choreographer based in Mumbai. She has also appeared as the lead dancer in the music video “Tere Piche” by Mansimran.

Beyond her professional credentials, there is no verified connection between her and any of the rumors involving Palash Muchhal.

Jemimah Withdraws From BBL To Support Mandhana

Jemimah Rodrigues has decided to withdraw from the remaining matches of Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), according to PTI. Her franchise, Brisbane Heat, officially confirmed the news.

The decision follows the postponement of Smriti Mandhana’s wedding, in which Rodrigues is a close friend.

Having returned to India earlier to attend Mandhana’s wedding, Rodrigues was originally scheduled to fly back to Australia to complete her WBBL commitments. With wedding now delayed, she has opted to stay in India to support Mandhana, missing the remainder of WBBL season.

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
