KKR's Shocking Captaincy Choice For IPL 2027 Could Replace Ajinkya Rahane

Since the conclusion of IPL 2026, social media has been flooded with transfer rumors and speculation surrounding several high-profile players. Among the most talked-about reports are claims that Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant could return to Delhi Capitals, while Delhi spinner Kuldeep Yadav may make a move to Lucknow Super Giants.

Amid these rumors, another major development has emerged involving Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Also Read | Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Loses Patience Over Fresh Lionel Messi Questions

Rinku Singh to captain KKR

Reports suggest that star batter Rinku Singh is being considered as a potential captaincy candidate for IPL 2027 and could replace current skipper Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the next season.

As per IPL regulations, all franchises are required to submit their lists of retained and released players by November 15. KKR are expected to make several changes to their squad, and speculation indicates that Rahane could be among the players released. If that happens, the franchise may turn to Rinku Singh as its next captain.

However, KKR have not made any official announcement regarding their retention plans or leadership changes.

Also Read | Former Pakistan Fast Bowler Shoaib Akhtar's Elder Brother Passes Away

The franchise is yet to release its retained and released players list, with most teams typically waiting until the final days before the deadline to confirm their decisions. As a result, Rinku Singh's potential appointment remains purely speculative at this stage.

KKR under Iyer's captaincy

KKR lifted the IPL 2024 trophy under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. Following the title-winning campaign, Iyer parted ways with the franchise and joined Punjab Kings, prompting KKR to hand the captaincy to Ajinkya Rahane. Since then, the team has struggled to replicate its previous success, failing to qualify for the playoffs in successive seasons.

With the franchise seeking a fresh direction, discussions surrounding a new captain have gained significant momentum ahead of IPL 2027.