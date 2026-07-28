Shubman Gill will captain the Indian Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka. KL Rahul has been named as the vice-captain.
IND vs SL: List Of Key Ins And Outs From India's Test Squad Announcement
Ravindra Jadeja returns to the Test arena for the first time since November 2025, having fully recovered from a tennis elbow injury sustained during IPL 2026.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named a 15-member squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka. Shubman Gill retains captaincy with KL Rahul serving as vice-captain.
Who’s IN?
Ravindra Jadeja: The veteran spin-all-rounder returns to the Test arena for the first time since November 2025, having fully recovered from a tennis elbow injury sustained during IPL 2026.
Saransh Jain (Maiden Call-Up): The 33-year-old off-spinning all-rounder earned his first national team selection following stellar performances for India A in Sri Lanka (where he scored an unbeaten 70 and took 6 wickets in a single match).
Jasprit Bumrah & Sai Sudharsan (Subject to Fitness): Both players have been included in the 15-man contingent, though their final participation hinges on clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).
Promising Youngsters: Uncapped pace bowler Gurnoor Brar and left-arm spinner Manav Suthar retain their places in the squad alongside Devdutt Padikkal.
Who’s OUT / Unavailable?
Washington Sundar: Unavailable for the 1st Test in Galle as he recovers from a right hamstring strain picked up during the Lord's ODI against England.
Nitish Kumar Reddy & Harshit Rana: Unlikely to feature on the tour as they continue recovery from their respective injuries.
India Test Squad for Sri Lanka Squad: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.
*Subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI CoE.
India Tour Of Sri Lanka Schedule
India vs Sri Lanka 4-Day Warm-Up Match: August 7-10, Colombo
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: August 15-19, Galle
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: August 23-27, Colombo
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will captain the Indian Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka?
Why has Ravindra Jadeja returned to the Test squad?
Ravindra Jadeja makes his return to the Test arena after recovering from a tennis elbow injury. His last Test appearance was in November 2025.
Who is Saransh Jain, a new inclusion in the squad?
Saransh Jain is a 33-year-old off-spinning all-rounder who earned his maiden national team selection. He performed exceptionally for India A in Sri Lanka.
Are Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan guaranteed to play in the series?
No, both players' final participation depends on fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence. They have been provisionally included in the 15-man squad.