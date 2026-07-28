IND vs SL: List Of Key Ins And Outs From India's Test Squad Announcement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named a 15-member squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka. Shubman Gill retains captaincy with KL Rahul serving as vice-captain.

Who’s IN?

Ravindra Jadeja: The veteran spin-all-rounder returns to the Test arena for the first time since November 2025, having fully recovered from a tennis elbow injury sustained during IPL 2026.

Saransh Jain (Maiden Call-Up): The 33-year-old off-spinning all-rounder earned his first national team selection following stellar performances for India A in Sri Lanka (where he scored an unbeaten 70 and took 6 wickets in a single match).

Jasprit Bumrah & Sai Sudharsan (Subject to Fitness): Both players have been included in the 15-man contingent, though their final participation hinges on clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Promising Youngsters: Uncapped pace bowler Gurnoor Brar and left-arm spinner Manav Suthar retain their places in the squad alongside Devdutt Padikkal.

Who’s OUT / Unavailable?

Washington Sundar: Unavailable for the 1st Test in Galle as he recovers from a right hamstring strain picked up during the Lord's ODI against England.

Nitish Kumar Reddy & Harshit Rana: Unlikely to feature on the tour as they continue recovery from their respective injuries.

India Test Squad for Sri Lanka Squad: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.

*Subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI CoE.

India Tour Of Sri Lanka Schedule

India vs Sri Lanka 4-Day Warm-Up Match: August 7-10, Colombo

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: August 15-19, Galle

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: August 23-27, Colombo