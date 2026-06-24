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HomeSportsFootballWatch: Cristiano Ronaldo Loses Patience Over Fresh Lionel Messi Questions

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Loses Patience Over Fresh Lionel Messi Questions

Ronaldo didn't hold back when asked how he would feel about facing Messi's Argentina in a potentially historic knockout fixture.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 09:26 AM (IST)

Cristiano Ronaldo, in a highly anticipated media briefing ahead of Portugal's high-stakes World Cup assignment, briefly sidestepped a direct query regarding his eternal rival Lionel Messi, before offering a definitive stance on facing the Argentine maestro on football's grandest stage.

With both icons entering twilight of their historic careers at 2026 FIFA World Cup, the prospect of a late-stage collision between Portugal and Argentina has sent soccer fans into a frenzy.

Sidestepping Individual Debate

When a reporter pressed the 41-year-old forward on whether a deep tournament run would finally settle the decades-long "Greatest of All Time" (GOAT) debate between himself and Messi, Ronaldo initially shut down the comparison, choosing to pivot entirely toward collective squad goals.

However, Ronaldo didn't hold back when asked how he would feel about facing Messi's Argentina in a potentially historic knockout fixture:

"Look, I don't care about the individual comparisons anymore; those are for the media and the fans to debate. My only focus is on helping Portugal win. But if you ask me about playing against Argentina? Of course, it would be a beautiful moment for football. He is an incredible player who has done magic for the sport. If it happens, it means both teams did their jobs well, and the world will get a fantastic show."

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Last Dance on Global Stage

The diplomatic yet respectful response highlights a shifting dynamic between the two legends, who share a combined 13 Ballon d'Or awards. Both players have taken measured approaches to their minutes in this expanded 48-team tournament, prioritizing tactical efficiency over individual stat-padding.

As the group stages progress across North America, the hypothetical dream final or knockout match remains mathematically alive, keeping global audiences captivated by what could truly be the final chapter of football's greatest individual rivalry.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Cristiano Ronaldo's initial response to questions about the 'Greatest of All Time' debate with Lionel Messi?

Ronaldo initially sidestepped the individual comparison. He stated that such debates are for the media and fans, and his sole focus is on helping Portugal win.

How does Cristiano Ronaldo feel about potentially facing Lionel Messi's Argentina in the World Cup?

Ronaldo believes it would be

What is the significance of a potential match between Portugal and Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Such a match could be a historic knockout fixture, representing the final chapter of football's greatest individual rivalry. It would cap off their historic careers.

Published at : 24 Jun 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026
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