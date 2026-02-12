Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIshan Kishan Posts Highest Score By Indian Wicketkeeper In T20 World Cup History

Ishan Kishan Posts Highest Score By Indian Wicketkeeper In T20 World Cup History

Ishan Kishan smashed 61 runs off just 24 balls in IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 match. He reached his half-century in a lightning-fast 20 deliveries.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 09:04 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ishan Kishan has officially etched his name into the record books. During India's second Group A match of 2026 T20 World Cup in Delhi, Kishan delivered a breathtaking performance that rewrote history for Indian wicket-keepers in the tournament.

Record-Breaking Knock

In the match against Namibia on February 12, 2026, Kishan smashed 61 runs off just 24 balls. He reached his half-century in a lightning-fast 20 deliveries.

Ishan Kishan was particularly lethal in the 6th over, where he hammered JJ Smit for four consecutive sixes, eventually plundering 28 runs from the over.

This 61-run blitz surpassed the previous record for highest score by an Indian wicket-keeper in a T20 World Cup, which was held by MS Dhoni (45 runs against South Africa in 2007).

Match Highlights

Asked to bat first by Namibia, Ishan Kishan, partnering with Sanju Samson (who made 22), propelled India to their highest-ever Powerplay score in T20 World Cup history, reaching 86/1 in the first six overs.

Fastest Team 100: Driven by Kishan's onslaught, India also set a new world record for the fastest team 100 in a T20 World Cup, reaching the mark in just 6.5 overs (41 balls).

Final Result: India posted a formidable 209/9, with Hardik Pandya also chipping in with a vital 52.

Ishan Kishan has been a standout performer in India's 2026 T20 World Cup campaign. After a steady 20 runs in the tournament opener against USA, the left-hander shifted gears in Delhi today.

Against Namibia, Kishan blazed his way to a 24-ball 61, striking at a massive 254.17. With 81 runs in two games at a strike rate of 177, Kishan has firmly established himself as India's most aggressive asset at the top.

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Namibia (Playing XI): Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo.

Frequently Asked Questions

What record did Ishan Kishan break in the 2026 T20 World Cup?

Ishan Kishan set a new record for the highest score by an Indian wicket-keeper in a T20 World Cup, scoring 61 runs against Namibia.

How fast did Ishan Kishan reach his half-century?

Ishan Kishan reached his half-century in just 20 deliveries during his record-breaking innings.

What was India's highest Powerplay score in T20 World Cup history?

Driven by Ishan Kishan's aggressive batting, India achieved their highest-ever Powerplay score in a T20 World Cup, reaching 86/1.

What world record did India set for the fastest team 100?

India set a new world record for the fastest team 100 in a T20 World Cup, reaching the mark in just 6.5 overs (41 balls).

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 08:59 PM (IST)
Ishan Kishan T20 World Cup Ishan Kishan News T20 World Cup 2026 Ishan Kishan Record
